Xbox Series X First Look will show off new games next week Ready to hear about what games you can expect to see on the Xbox Series X? Looks like you're about to get your wish.

It's finally time. Microsoft is giving the people what they want in an upcoming episode of Inside Xbox.

On Thursday, May 7, a special episode of Inside Xbox will present a First Look at games for the Xbox Series X. The information was shred via tweet this afternoon.

"You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X," the tweet read. "Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT."

Obviously we'll be here to make sure we bring you all the developments from the episode. Up until now, we haven't heard a ton about what to expect from the system's lineup. However, with the Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer drop today and the confirmation that it will indeed be debuting on Xbox Series X, we have at least something of an idea about what's coming to the system.

We also know that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is making its way to the Series X, so those are at least two games we might be seeing in this showcase. Whatever happens, we know there are bound to be plenty of surprises.

What do you think Microsoft has up its sleeve with this upcoming showcase? Be sure to let us know in the comments below and stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.