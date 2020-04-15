Gamescom 2020 considers full digital event following German COVID-19 event ban Gamescom 2020 will likely join the rest of the year's events as they're canceled one by one due to issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

It looks like Gamescom 2020 is likely going to be a digital-only event after all, given Germany's recent banning of all public events throughout August.

German outlet Games Wirtschaft has indicated that the ban is now in place throughout August 31, which will likely mean that Gamescom 2020 will either be postponed or have its event in the real-life space canceled. Previously, plans were still in place to have the event, despite issues brought on by the current global coronavirus pandemic.

With Gamescom 2020 previously scheduled to take place August 25 through 29, it remains to be seen how organizers will work to handle it. Previously, event organizers had indicated that there had been an updated set of plans for the event, and an all-digital format would go forward as planned with an "evaluation" in mid-May to see if an on-site version would be feasible.

Gamescom as we know it likely won't be taking place in the sense that you can go to it and experience it as a physical event. But all the signs are there that it will live on, for this year, at least, as a virtual entity. So we'll probably have to wait another year to get back to it the way we remember it. Bummer, but of course, staying safe trumps all at this time.