E3 2020 fully canceled as ESA calls off 'online experience' The rumored online experience which would take the place of E3 2020 is no more. ESA has officially shut down all possibilities of the event appearing this year.

Back when E3 2020’s physical event was canceled, the ESA mentioned that they would be looking at alternative opportunities for 2020. Many pondered whether or not they might host an online experience of some sort as several other prominent gaming events have done. Unfortunately, that rumor came to an end today as the ESA officially ruled out the possibility of an online event, choosing instead to focus all efforts on a return in 2021.

The ESA officially confirmed the cancelation of an online experience in lieu of E3 2020 on April 6, 2020. In a statement reported by PC Gamer, an ESA official said E3’s planned online experience was officially canceled.

“Given the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be presenting an online E3 2020 event in June,” an ESA spokesperson said. “Instead, we will be working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements, including on www.E3expo.com, in the coming months. We look forward to bringing our industry and community together in 2021 to present a reimagined E3 that will highlight new offerings and thrill our audiences.”

The E3 team is devastated to share this news. This decision was not reached lightly, but it is the right one for the health and safety of all involved. Read our statement here: https://t.co/1uOWxTerN9 pic.twitter.com/gD2IxNACLX — E3 (@E3) March 11, 2020

Reportedly, dates for E3 2021 were already announced to E3 partners, as reported by Gamesindustry.biz. Allegedly the 2021 event will take place June 15 to June 17, 2021. The ESA declined to comment on this particular matter as of yet. It would seem that the ESA has been extremely cautious with further E3 announcements since the cancelation of the 2020 event. Even so, the full cancelation of any online event as well is a little surprising, considering other events have moved on alternative opportunities such as GDC Summer and EGX Rezzed, while the opportunities are still being explored around the likes of QuakeCon 2020.

Even so, we at Shacknews will always have the memories, won’t we? Well, us, our fans, and Justin Roiland anyways.

Full, undisputed RIP E3 2020.