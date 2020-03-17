March 17 Nintendo Indie World Direct - all games, trailers & announcements

Today's Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase was pretty damn sweet. We have compiled an article containing all of the new games, trailers, and announcements from the event. You can also watch the Nintendo Direct VOD right here. Please take a look.

Here's a list of everything announced on the March 17, 2020 Indie World Showcase Nintendo Direct:

Blue Fire revealed by Graffiti Games and Robi Studios

Baldo announced by Naps Team

Baldo was announced today on the Nintendo Direct.

The game was developed by a team of two at Naps Team based in Italy and will release on Nintendo Switch this Summer. Check it out on the official Baldo eShop website.

Annapurna Interactive's I am Dead is coming to Nintendo Switch

B.ARK woofs its way onto Nintendo Switch in late 2020

Team B.ARK is reporting for duty! Pugs, cats, bears, and bunnies are here to save the solar system!

Pilot powerful yet adorable ships as you team up against waves of enemies when #BarkGame from @tictocgames comes to #NintendoSwitch in 2020. #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/xKjevHsGVe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2020

They are all good dogs. All of them.

Cyanice & Happiness brings Freakpocalypse to Switch this Summer

Experience the dark humor of the Cyanide & Happiness universe and save the world when Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Part 1 from @Explosm comes to #NintendoSwitch this summer! pic.twitter.com/NxM7e8a0Vj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2020

I love their comics, so I am sure this game is going to own super hard when it drops in Summer 2020 on Switch.

Successful Kickstarter Summer in Mara jumps onto Switch this Spring

The game is heavily inspired by Wind Waker and Stardew Valley. Sign us up when Summer in Mara releases this Spring on NIntendo Switch.

Quantum League brings Time Travel FPS gameplay to Switch in late 2020

Join the @QuantumLeague from @NimbleGiantEnt and outmaneuver your opponents in this unique 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer Time-Paradox shooter coming to #NintendoSwitch in late 2020! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/6VnJ1HaN4M — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2020

Swery's The Good Life to release on Nintendo Switch this year

From the mind of @Swery65, #TheGoodLife is a mystery RPG set in a special town where the quirky inhabitants turn into cats and dogs under the full moon. The investigation begins on #NintendoSwitch in 2020! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/OL7IuOMGbx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2020

Hello Games reveals new game The Last Campire is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Just look at some of these screenshots from today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase:

Q-Games announces PixelJunk Eden 2 is coming to Switch

That’s right folks! Pixeljunk Eden 2 is coming to #NintendoSwitch! — Q-Games. Eden 2, coming to Switch! (@PixelJunkNews) March 17, 2020

Get ready to groove to some solid beats when PixelJunk Eden 2 launches on Switch this Summer.

Versus Evil and Abrakam SA bring CCG Faeria to Switch

Enter the fantasy world of #Faeria and experience a strategic card battle game with a unique living board when @EnterFaeria from @vs_evil arrives on #NintendoSwitch this spring! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/F1jaGqNhxI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2020

Get ready to build some decks! The game launches on Switch this month.

Fallen Flag Studio announces Eldest Souls is coming to Switch

Ready for a challenge? Slay ancient gods and master various combat styles when the pixel-art boss-rush RPG #EldestSouls from @Fallen_Flag arrives on #NintendoSwitch this summer. #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/pKnDBT67gi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2020

Described as a brutal boss rush battler, Eldest Souls launches as a timed console exclusive on Switch this Summer.

Other announcements from the March 17 Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Bloober Team brings Blair Witch to Switch this Summer

Ghost of a Tale to release this Spring on Switch

thatgamecompany's Sky to land on Nintendo Switch this Summer

Sky Racket is brings the Shmup Breaker genre to Switch today

Superliminal comes to Switch this Summer

Wingspan from Monster Couch lands on Switch in Spring

Dicey Dungeons to launch on Switch in 2020

Bounty Battle brings brawl to Switch this Summer

Team 17's Moving Out launches on Switch in late April

One more thing... Exit the Dungeon out now!

ERMAGERD!

What fantastic news! Everybody go get your Gungeon on.

Did you see this cat in the Exit the Gungeon trailer?

Nintendo announces new Indie World Twitter Page

Welcome to @NintendoAmerica’s official #IndieWorld account! Be sure to follow us for the latest ongoing news about great indie games that can be found on #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/AmTrauchet — Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) March 17, 2020

I love the emphasis on international developers from the latest indie push by the Big N.

Well that wraps up all the news, announcements, trailers, and new games from indie developers all across the world from today's Nintendo Switch - Indie World Showcase Direct.