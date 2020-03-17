The Last Campfire from Hello Games will launch on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2020 The team at Hello Games, makers of No Man's Sky, will launch The Last Campfire on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2020.

Hello Games, the makers of No Man's Sky, are back with a new game, and it's a much more intimate experience called The Last Campfire, a single player adventure game. Please take a look.

Hello Games is well known for No Man's Sky, but The Last Campfire seems to be a completely different experience described as, "A brand new adventure from Hello Games, The Last Campfire is the story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home."

The gameplay of The Last Campfire certainly suggests a relaxing atmosphere, and the music from the trailer was beautiful, although we don't know if it's music from the game just yet. Either way, The Last Campfire projects an emotional journey, and you could see the developers cared deeply about it when they were introducing it. The entire vibe got me right in the feels, and that was just the trailer.

One thing worth noting is that while The Last Campfire was announced for the Nintendo Switch in Summer 2020, the trailer from the Hello Games YouTube channel mentioned it was coming to multiple platforms in 2020. That's good news for all, since it looks like something we'll all want to try out regardless of platform. That said, summer is a ways off, so be sure to stop by the Shacknews 2020 video games release dates calendar to see what's coming out to keep you busy until then.