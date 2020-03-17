The Good Life from Swery's White Owls Inc is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020 Swery and his studio, White Owls Inc, is bringing 'financial repayment' RPG to Nintendo Switch in 2020.

Swery and his studio White Owls Inc have been working on The Good Life for some time, and now we’re finally getting to see it through Nintendo’s Indie World Direct. The Good Life will be coming to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020.

For those unfamiliar with SWERY's latest project, The Good Life is described by the man himself as "a debt repayment RPG that takes place in a rural British town." He describes the setting of Rainy Woods, a seemingly-normal town where its denizens turn into a dog or cat as soon as night falls.

The story puts players in the role of a journalist from New York named Naomi, sent out to explore the bizarre town of Rainy Woods. Players not only jump into the boots of the reporter, but also play as some of Rainy Woods' various inhabitants. As a dog or a cat, you will gain dog and cat-like abilities that you can use to get around the world or complete various tasks. As the reporter, you'll be... riding sheep, for some reason.

There's not much else to go on based on the trailer. However, we did get a chance to talk to SWERY about The Good Life back in January, who talked about the premise of The Good Life and its central goal of paying back the debts of Rainy Woods.

The Good Life is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. It's also set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.