B.Ark is a 2D side-scrolling co-op space shooter from Tic Toc Games Get ready for some 2D action with B.Ark, a couch co-op experience from Tic Toc Games scheduled for Nintendo Switch in late 2020

During today's Indie World Showcase, the team at Tic Toc Games showed off B.Ark, a couch co-op experience that was described as a 2D side-scrolling space shooter. Please take a look.

The official game page for B.Ark on the Nintendo Switch website describes it as follows:

B.Ark takes space shoot 'em ups to a new level of cooperative party play with 4 player couch co-op. Navigate the galaxy as you blast through a space armada of fishy themed enemies, create unique attack strategies with your team, upgrade your ships, and explore the solar system to find a challenging secret ending!

Communication with your team is key to defeating waves of enemies, rescuing your friends, unlocking new paths, and syncing your super abilities. Hidden shops along the way allow you to customize your ship with wacky weapons; creating laugh-out-loud experiences and frenzied space battles with bosses inspired by the eeriest creatures from the ocean depths.

B.Ark is headed to the Nintendo Switch as a timed exclusive in late 2020. To keep tabs on its launch date, visit the Shacknews 2020 video games release dates calendar, which was just updated for today's Indie world Showcase.