B.Ark is a 2D side-scrolling co-op space shooter from Tic Toc Games
Get ready for some 2D action with B.Ark, a couch co-op experience from Tic Toc Games scheduled for Nintendo Switch in late 2020
During today's Indie World Showcase, the team at Tic Toc Games showed off B.Ark, a couch co-op experience that was described as a 2D side-scrolling space shooter. Please take a look.
The official game page for B.Ark on the Nintendo Switch website describes it as follows:
B.Ark is headed to the Nintendo Switch as a timed exclusive in late 2020. To keep tabs on its launch date, visit the Shacknews 2020 video games release dates calendar, which was just updated for today's Indie world Showcase.
-
Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Bark is a 2D side-scrolling co-op space shooter from Tic Toc Games