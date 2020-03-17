New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

B.Ark is a 2D side-scrolling co-op space shooter from Tic Toc Games

Get ready for some 2D action with B.Ark, a couch co-op experience from Tic Toc Games scheduled for Nintendo Switch in late 2020
Bill Lavoy
1

During today's Indie World Showcase, the team at Tic Toc Games showed off B.Ark, a couch co-op experience that was described as a 2D side-scrolling space shooter. Please take a look.

The official game page for B.Ark on the Nintendo Switch website describes it as follows:

B.Ark Nintendo Switch

B.Ark is headed to the Nintendo Switch as a timed exclusive in late 2020. To keep tabs on its launch date, visit the Shacknews 2020 video games release dates calendar, which was just updated for today's Indie world Showcase.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

