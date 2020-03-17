Exit the Gungeon coming to Nintendo Switch later today You've entered the Gungeon, but can you escape it? Devolver Digital's Exit the Gungeon has been announced for Nintendo Switch and it's coming later today. [Update: And it's on PC, too!]

Nintendo concluded its Indie World presentation with guns blazing. Devolver Digital's gun-tastic roguelike captured imaginations and frustrated a number of explorers several years ago with Enter the Gungeon. But once you enter, it's eventually time to leave. And that's the theme of the immediate follow-up, Exit the Gungeon.

Exit the Gungeon takes place in the immediate aftermath of Enter the Gungeon. You did finish Enter the Gungeon, right? You didn't? Sounds like you may need some tips. Ahem... anyway, Exit the Gungeon retains much of the original Enter's DNA, including randomly-generated levels and a roguelike atmosphere. The idea is to attempt to brave a gauntlet of gun-toting enemies and powerful bosses in order to eventually escape. However, you're probably going to die... a lot. But as with any good roguelike, you'll pick up enough currency and enough experience to brave the Gungeon with bigger and badder weapons and sharper instincts. The important thing is to not get discouraged, even if dying by a stray bullet may drive you to madness.

If Exit the Gungeon sounds familiar, you might recall that it was one of the launch titles for Apple Arcade back in September. At the time, one of the biggest criticisms was that it wasn't really built for the iOS ecosystem, so those without controllers at the ready were going to be in for a bad time. However, this looks to be the same game, but built for consoles. And given the Switch's propensity for on-the-go use, it's an ideal place for this game to start.

Exit the Gungeon will be out later today on the Nintendo eShop. It will be a timed console exclusive, which likely means that a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release are on the horizon. If you're looking for it on PC, then good news! It's also out on PC right now! And if you're interested in the original Enter the Gungeon, it's going for half price right now on the Nintendo eShop.