Quantum League brings time-warping clone FPS to the Nintendo Switch late 2020 Nimble Giant Entertainment and Nintendo are preparing to bring time-bending clone shooter Quantum League to the Nintendo Switch later in 2020.

Team shooters are great, but what if you could bend the laws to time and physics to become an entire team of combatants? That’s the idea behind Nimble Giant Entertainment’s Quantum League, which was revealed to be coming to Nintendo Switch late in 2020 during today’s Nintendo Indie World.

Do you ever wish you could go back in time and fix your past mistakes? Quantum League sort of gives you that chance. Players will take on the role of a competitor in an arena shooter where you learn from your mistakes by making time clones of yourself and then hopping back in the field. The time clones will essentially follow the patterns that were laid out before them before you died allowing the new version of the player that you're controlling to try a different approach and hopefully not take a bullet to the head this time. It’s a very unique and interesting approach to team shooters that I can honestly say I’ve never seen before.

Quantum League has a vibrant and cartoonish style to it, so don’t expect to see a ton of shot-up corpses on the ground. It almost feels like an FPS where everyone is playing as Tracer from Overwatch, which could be interesting to play. But, it’s looking like it’s going to be awhile before we get to take it for a spin first-hand.

Join the @QuantumLeague from @NimbleGiantEnt and outmaneuver your opponents in this unique 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer Time-Paradox shooter coming to #NintendoSwitch in late 2020! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/6VnJ1HaN4M — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2020

As of right now, Nimble Giant Entertainment’s Quantum League does not have a solid release date, but it is scheduled to launch on the Nintendo Switch sometime later this year in 2020. Until then, be sure to check back here at Shacknews for updates on a release date. And be sure to check out all the other awesome games that were revealed as part of Nintendo’s Indie World livestream earlier on today.