Cyanide and Happiness brings Freakpocalypse to the Nintendo Switch summer 2020 The classic webcomic Cyanide and Happiness comes to life in the upcoming Freakpocalypse for Nintendo Switch.

Kris Wilson is best known for creating the online comic strip Cyanide and Happiness. But over the years he’s expanded his empire to include fun little indie games. And during today’s Nintendo Indie World presentation we got a look at his latest digital adventure, Cyanide and Happiness Freakpocalypse.

Cyanide and Happiness Freakpocalypse will feature Wilson's iconic art style.

As one would gather from the title, the game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where players will have to explore, solve puzzles and survive in a brand-new world. Of course, this is all done in Kris Wilson’s iconic stick-figure-like art style. If it’s anything like Wilson’s previous work, or the teaser trailer, it’s bound to include some of his trademark humor.

Right now there wasn’t too much to show off gameplay-wise, and today’s trailer was mostly a bit between Kris and a mutated human, there was a little gameplay to be seen. Freakpocalypse is going to be a side scrolling adventure with some surprisingly vibrant colors for a post-apocalyptic adventure game. There wasn’t a lot of grey like you’d see in the Fallout series or what have you.

This is most likely what the untitled Cyanide and Happiness adventure game turned into since it also revolved around you trying to survive in the apocalypse. The gameplay looks to follow in the footsteps of classic point-and-click adventures like Monkey Island and Full Throttle.

RIght now, Cyanide and Happiness Freakpocalypse is set for a timed exclusive release on the Nintendo Switch this summer. While there's not a specific release date as of right now, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date as more details about Cyanide and Happiness Freakpocalypse come to light. Which shouldn’t be too long if we’re looking at a summer launch. Until then, be sure to check out all the other news and upcoming releases that were announced on today’s Nintendo Indie World livestream.