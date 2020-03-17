Blue Fire revealed during Indie World Showcase, available summer 2020 Nintendo kicked off the latest Indie World Showcase with the reveal of a cute but dangerous looking new ninja game called Blue Fire.

Do you like ninjas? Do you love playing games on your Nintendo Switch? The Nintendo indie game library is set to get a cute but dangerous looking new indie this summer. Blue Fire, developed by Graffiti Games and Robi Studios will make its way to the Nintendo Switch this coming summer.

In Blue Fire, players will embark on a journey through a long, forgotten land as they take on challenging battles, puzzles, and more. The game is currently still in development, but when it launches players can expect plenty of content to digest, as Blue Fire will contain a plethora of collectibles and enemies to take on. In the premiere we got a good glimpse of what the game's platforming will look like, and the footage even showcased how you'll be able to use the main character's attacks to further your movement through the various puzzles.

No details on how the game will be played – whether it will feature cooperative or online play – has been established yet, but developers Graffiti Games and Robi Studios seem to have put together quite a nice package based on what we have seen so far. You can, of course, check out the official trailer for yourself to see it in action. With so many big hit games set to release throughout the rest of the year, it’s nice to see Nintendo giving some love to the indie developers out there, as it’s always important to take a step back from the triple A titles and explore what the indie world – see what I did there? – has to offer.

Being on point will be important in Blue Fire, and those looking for a cute, but challenging adventure will no doubt be overjoyed when the title launches this coming summer. Blue Fire is set to release on Nintendo Switch first, but it will come to other platforms later on.