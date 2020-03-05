First Post! March 5, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Asuka + Kirby?
So cute! 😊😂 @WWEAsuka #Asuka #Kirby pic.twitter.com/OGwVJrfOBb— Dani Perez (@Dpany97) March 5, 2020
This is solid Internet content.
LOOP DADDY 2020
When ur on the internet u can be whatever u want pic.twitter.com/j4AXUesmAi— Marc “Trappucino” Rebillet (@marcrebillet) March 4, 2020
This guy is going places.
A message from Twitter
take care of each other— Twitter (@Twitter) March 3, 2020
The platform is more toxic than the Trump Dump.
RIP DCD
I fired Robert Workman before it was cool.— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 5, 2020
I canned him before he got canceled.
