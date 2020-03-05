A honking good Untitled Goose Game DICE Awards 2020 interview Untitled Goose Game cleaned up at the DICE Awards 2020 with more awards than you can honk at.

For a small indie video game developer based in little ol’ Melbourne, Australia, House House sure can honk with the best of them. The team behind the instantly popular Untitled Goose Game absolutely cleaned up at the DICE Awards 2020, and though they couldn’t be there in person, we were able to speak with Trent Kuster, who was there representing his Melbourne friends.

Untitled Goose Games DICE Awards 2020 interview

At the DICE Awards 2020, Untitled Goose Game managed to steal away with three awards: Outstanding Achievement in Character (The Goose), Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game, and the top-billing Game of the Year. This quirky and relaxing little game beat out the likes of Control and even Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding.

After accepting the award, we got to have a brief conversation with Trent where we honked back and forth in honor of The Goose. Trent also expressed how incredibly humbled the team is by the award, and Trent – co-founder of League of Geeks – is extremely proud of the team at House House and the publisher Panic.

Untitled Goose Game also won the Shacknews Indie Game of the Year 2019, beating out some stiff competition. It’s certainly going to be inspiring for a lot of Australia-based developers to see House House take to the stage to accept such a prestigious award. It can often feel like Australia is so far removed from the rest of the world. But if Untitled Goose Game teaches us one thing, it’s that games as a medium transcends continents and connects us all, even if it happens to be through a horrible little goose.

For more interviews from the DICE Awards 2020, be sure to check out the official Shacknews YouTube channel as well as our sister channel, GamerHubTV. You can also see the other nominees and winners in the DICE Awards 2020 recap.