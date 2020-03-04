Sea of Thieves' next update will add a new throwable weapon and Heart of Fire Tall Tale Players can also dress up their pets in banana-themed costumes and wield banana-themed weaponry.

Sea of Thieves continues to receive monthly updates, adding so much content to the game that it’s almost hard to keep up with all the new commendations. This next salvo of content is set to include a new Tall Tale called Heart of Fire, the throwable Blunderbomb weapon, the new Chainshot cannon ball projectile, as well as banana-themed cosmetic items.

The team at Rare have put together a video highlighting some of the new additions coming to Sea of Thieves this month. Please check it out below!

For those that have been paying attention, the Heart of Fire Tall Tale most certainly continues the story of Flameheart, the ancient pirate lord players unwittingly unleashed on the Sea of Thieves in Seabound Soul. This particular character was first introduced in the Tales From the Sea of Thieves book as part of the expanded narrative outside of the game. It seems like we’re fast approaching a major event in-game!

Outside of the lore and new story elements, players can also expect a few new tools to become available for ship-to-ship and boarding action play. The chainshot is a cannonball cut in half that’s tethered together by a chain. This can be fired from a cannon to instantly destroy a mast, wheel, or capstan in a single hit.

Cannonball barrels will now come with cannonballs, firebombs, chainshots, and blunderbombs.

Then there’s the Blunderbomb, which is a throwable grenade like the Firebomb, but instead of spreading fire it sends out a blast of Blunderbuss shrapnel, knocking players back. Alternatively, fire it out a cannon and hit a ship to push it sideways.

It sounds like the Blunderbomb has a whole lot of applications when it comes to dealing with other players. One use shown in the video is to throw one at the top of a ladder when trying to board, knocking campers back. This should make boarding a touch easier. On the flip side, knock those barnacles off your ship’s ladders with the blast!

Dress up your pets in new banana-themed outfits from the Pirate Emporium.

As for new cosmetics in the Pirate Emporium, the video highlighted some banana-themed costumes and weapons. Each type of monkey and parrot has their own unique banana outfit and there are also four weapons designed to look like bananas.

There are also a bunch of other quality of life improvements coming with the update. Players that had their loadouts resetting each session should find it fixed, ammo crates can be sold to the Merchant Alliance, and Chests of Rage can be found emergently in the world.

This next Sea of Thieves update is scheduled to arrive on March 11, so look out for the update. For those on PC, check out our guide on how to update Sea of Thieves if you’re struggling. For more helpful tips, check out the Shacknews Sea of Thieves guide.