Mortal Kombat 11's latest free trial weekend kicks off today

Get ready to jump into Mortal Kombat 11 without having to buy it, starting today. You can try it out right now without spending a cent with the Free Trial Weekend that begins, well, hey! It already began.

From March 5 through March 9 (that's Monday, so you can play even after the weekend has ended) you can jump online to test out Mortal Kombat 11. In past trials, the first two chapters of Story mode, all multiplayer game modes, the full base roster of characters, and more was typically available. At the very least, you're getting all kombatants with this one.

It isn't immediately clear from the Twitter announcement that you'll get the same here, but it's still worth checking out if you want to try Mortal Kombat 11 without the hassle of, you know, buying it. The free trial is just for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, however, as the announcement states.

We want YOU to join kombat on @Playstation and @Xbox! Get a taste of all the #MK11 kombatants thus far during our free Trial Weekend starting today. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/oqMHtdyJDF — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 5, 2020

Ozzie Mejia reviewed Mortal Kombat 11 at Shacknews. Here's what he thought:

"Mortal Kombat 11 is a solid package, but one that's going to drive completionists up a wall. Those who are satisfied with the fighters that come out of the box will enjoy the refined gameplay and the different ways to play both alone and with friends. The Story Mode was a disappointment to me, but is worth experiencing to see how the overarching saga that started in the Mortal Kombat reboot concludes. If you're looking to get every cosmetic or are even targeting a specific cosmetic, Mortal Kombat 11 is going to aggravate you with slow unlocks and multiple currencies."

