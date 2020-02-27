First Post! February 27, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Nintendo's PAX East 2020 booth is all about Animal Crossing

It only took me approximately 5.3 seconds to start crying after walking into pax east and seeing the animal crossing booth pic.twitter.com/LfxIdNvh9t — Mallory Loar ✈️ PAX East (@MalloryLoar) February 27, 2020

Mallory from Discord can't even.

⚠️HE’S HERE!!!⚠️

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/C05jZg6bRA — Bryden Keks goes to PAX East (@BrydenKeks) February 27, 2020

That cold-hearted Tom Nook is there too.

And Isabelle!

Look how cute she is :) pic.twitter.com/jJBsm8bzUj — PB&J @ Pax East (@PBnJ23) February 27, 2020

Kirby Fact #22

Kirby FACT 22: there are many video games where Kirby is the star — kirbybot (@thekirbybot) February 27, 2020

Really makes you think.

This doggo sad

When mom takes your Xbox away pic.twitter.com/2jbwdlHJLF — Aussies Doing Things (@aussiesdointhgs) January 3, 2020

I know that feel.

Blendo Games celebrates Flotilla's 10th anniversary

Happy 10th birthday to Flotilla, my first Blendo game 🎂



To celebrate, I'm releasing its source code. Enjoy!https://t.co/2sJOkx25Dd — Brendon Chung (@BlendoGames) February 27, 2020

Congratulations, blender81!

