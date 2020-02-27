First Post! February 27, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Nintendo's PAX East 2020 booth is all about Animal Crossing
It only took me approximately 5.3 seconds to start crying after walking into pax east and seeing the animal crossing booth pic.twitter.com/LfxIdNvh9t— Mallory Loar ✈️ PAX East (@MalloryLoar) February 27, 2020
Mallory from Discord can't even.
⚠️HE’S HERE!!!⚠️— Bryden Keks goes to PAX East (@BrydenKeks) February 27, 2020
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/C05jZg6bRA
That cold-hearted Tom Nook is there too.
And Isabelle!
Look how cute she is :) pic.twitter.com/jJBsm8bzUj— PB&J @ Pax East (@PBnJ23) February 27, 2020
Kirby Fact #22
Kirby FACT 22: there are many video games where Kirby is the star— kirbybot (@thekirbybot) February 27, 2020
Really makes you think.
This doggo sad
When mom takes your Xbox away pic.twitter.com/2jbwdlHJLF— Aussies Doing Things (@aussiesdointhgs) January 3, 2020
I know that feel.
Blendo Games celebrates Flotilla's 10th anniversary
Happy 10th birthday to Flotilla, my first Blendo game 🎂— Brendon Chung (@BlendoGames) February 27, 2020
To celebrate, I'm releasing its source code. Enjoy!https://t.co/2sJOkx25Dd
Congratulations, blender81!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps hands-on preview: I believe I can fly
- Hearthstone Battlegrounds' Conor Kou on Dragons, Hero Powers, and more
- PUBG devs address recent DDoS attacks and performance issues
- 7 Xbox Series X games we need in our lives
- PlatinumGames is interested in pursuing a games-as-a-service project
- New Mythical Rogue Monkey Pokemon Zarude appears in Sword and Shield
- 2D action-platformer Foregone hits early access on the Epic Games Store
- Shack Smash Tournament Series kicks off at SXSW 2020 with $20K Ultimate Invitational
- Roblox valued at over $4 billion after latest funding round
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 27, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! February 27, 2020