PUBG devs address recent DDoS attacks and performance issues

PUBG has been having a bad time as of late. Following major January updates, the game’s community has complained heavily about frame drops, stuttering, freezing, crashing, and connectivity issues. Some of it has to do with the recent update, and some of it has to do with a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on PUBG servers. PUBG recently addressed these issues, as well as plans to fix them.

Early on February 27, 2020, the PUBG devs took to Steam with a blog post about the ongoing problems affecting the game this previous month. In the post, PUBG took note that performance issues seemed to increase after the game’s January update. To this, they mentioned that they’re now performing certain tests to identify the specific issue causing these problems. The devs thanked and encouraged the players who have sent in replay files of issues as they attempt to track down the problem and fix it. Back in January, PUBG launched a major update that brought in the new close-quarters-focused Karakin map.

PUBG's performance and connectivity issues seem to have spiked immediately after the major January update that introduced the Karakin map to the game.

Bugs in a recent patch weren’t the only problem PUBG identified. The devs also addressed an increase of DDoS on their servers, noting that they took a spike in November 2019, and then another spike this recent February 2020. These attacks have caused players to experience extreme spikes of lag in game and other major connectivity issues when trying to even log on. To this end, the PUBG devs have stated that they are currently testing and working on both external and internal solutions to help better protect their servers. As an addendum to this initiative, they revealed that they have recently developed an internal countermeasure that helped to reduce the impact of DDoS attacks by an alleged 85%. It would seem they’re on the right track, but time will tell if they find a surefire solution to this issue.

