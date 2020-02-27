Roblox valued at over $4 billion after latest funding round The latest funding round for the massive online game, Roblox, has valued it at over $4 billion.

There’s no doubting that Roblox has become one of the latest massive-multiplayer online game platforms available in this day and age. Originally launched fifteen years ago in 2005, Roblox caters to a a much younger demographic than most online games, giving users a plethora of experiences and games in a lego-like world. Now, though, with the latest round of funding, Roblox Corp, the company behind the game, has found itself valued at well over $4 billion.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the game has found such a high value after closing off a new round of funding led by Andreessen Horowitz. The company managed to amass $150 million in investments. This will be used to fuel the company’s future development of Roblox, which already welcomes more than 115 million active users each month.

Despite what many might think about Roblox, there is no arguing that it has paved quite an amazing path for itself. It will be intriguing to see how the company continues to expand and grow its offerings and attract even more players each month. You can read more about the funding round by heading over to the Hollywood Reporter.

If you’re not sure what Roblox is, then allow us to educate you a little bit. Basically, the platform allows users to log in and play a multitude of gaming experiences created by others. You can also create your own content and share it with others. Since its launch, it has been a popular title among the younger populace, giving them plenty of choices when it comes to finding new games and experiences. It has also made a ton of money throughout the past fifteen years, grossing over $1 billion over its lifetime. $435 million of that was earned just in 2019.

Roblox will no doubt continue to grow and flourish with this additional funding behind it, and if the company continues on its current trajectory of growth, we’ll probably see the overall value of the company rise even higher.