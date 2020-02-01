Weekend Discussion - February 1, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Don't doubt ur vibe
Is it ok to be a Tesla and Elon fanboy and think his song sucks ? 💁🏼♀️ $tsla— I like Teslas (@iliketeslas) January 31, 2020
It is ok to think the song sucks, if that is ur vibe.
January 31, 2020
I just wouldn't don't ur vibe.
Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0— E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020
In fact, don't doubt ur vibe.
New Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson is the first female to serve in that role at an NFL team
From Super Bowl Live: The #Browns made history with the hire of Callie Brownson as coach Kevin Stefanski's chief of staff. pic.twitter.com/qvHEmWFCw2— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2020
Go Browns!
id Software turns 29 years old today
February 1, 2020
Happy anniversary to our friends at id Software.
55-year Yamazaki whisky to be sold by Suntory for $27,347.31
Suntory to sell super-expensive, 55-year Yamazaki whisky https://t.co/TnHKVlOt0T pic.twitter.com/XBd4wXKzpP— Reuters (@Reuters) January 30, 2020
That's 3 million yen.
