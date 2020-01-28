Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 7.0.0 patch notes The latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patch is out and there are a handful of major character adjustments to go along with new fighter Byleth.

Today marks a momentous occasion for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It marks the official end of Season 1, as the last of the first batch of DLC characters is released. Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Byleth officially makes his/her debut as the game's fifth add-on character.

More than that, today marks the release of the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patch. Version 7.0 is now live and here are the patch notes, taken from the Nintendo website.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 7.0.0 - Fighter Adjustments

Fighter Adjustments Fighter Move Change Donkey Kong Other Increased shield size.

Made the head briefly invincible after deactivating shield. Link Other Increased shield size. Samus Dash Attack Increased the power of the beginning of the attack. Samus Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Samus Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Samus Up Throw Extended launch distance. Samus Other Increased power of midair grab.

Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for midair grab.

Increased shield size. Dark Samus Dash Attack Increased the power of the beginning of the attack. Dark Samus Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Dark Samus Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Dark Samus Up Throw Extended launch distance. Dark Samus Other Increased power of midair grab.

Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for midair grab.

Increased shield size.

Made the right arm briefly invincible after activating shield. Yoshi Other Increased shield size.

Made the head and both legs briefly invincible after activating shield. Kirby Other Increased shield size. Fox Other Changed the animation when receiving attacks from opponents while shielding. Pikachu Other Increased shield size. Captain Falcon Neutral Attack 1 Made it easier to hit multiple times. Captain Falcon Other Increased shield size. Bowser Other Increased shield size. Ice Climbers Other Increased shield size. Sheik Down Smash Attack Increased attack speed.

Made it easier to hit multiple times. Sheik Grab Increased grab range of stationary grab. Sheik Neutral Special Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move in the air. Sheik Side Special Reduced vulnerability after using the move on the ground and in the air.

Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the explosion.

The explosion will no longer get negated. Sheik Up Special Extended launch distance for the explosion. Sheik Other Increased shield size. Zelda Side Tilt Attack Increased power.

Extended launch distance. Zelda Neutral Air Attack Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.

Made it easier to hit multiple times. Zelda Up Air Attack Increased attack range.

Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.

Decreased power for the latter half of the time hit detection lasts.

Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range. Zelda Side Special Increased the high-damage range.

Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts. Zelda Down Special Increased power.

Extended launch distance. Zelda Other Increased shield size. Dr. Mario Side Tilt Attack Increased power.

Extended launch distance. Dr. Mario Down Tilt Attack Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.

Shortened launch distance. Dr. Mario Neutral Air Attack Increased the power of the attack in the high-damage range.

Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range. Dr. Mario Down Air Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts. Dr. Mario Up Special Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range. Pichu Other Increased shield size. Falco Other Increased shield size. Young Link Neutral Attack 1 Increased attack speed. Young Link Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Young Link Up Air Attack Extended launch distance. Young Link Forward Throw Extended launch distance. Young Link Other Increased attack speed for midair grab.

Adjusted launch angle for midair grab.

Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.

Increased shield size. Ganondorf Other Increased shield size. Mewtwo Other Changed posture while shielding to reduce vulnerability to a shield stab.

Increased shield size. Mr. Game & Watc h Other Increased shield size. Meta Knight Other Increased shield size. Pit Other Increased shield size. Dark Pit Other Increased shield size. Zero Suit Samus Down Special Shortened the time opponents are buried when stomped on. Zero Suit Samus Other Increased shield size. Snake Other Increased shield size.

Made the head briefly invincible after activating shield. Squirtle Other Increased shield size. Charizard Other Increased shield size. Diddy Kong Other Made the arm briefly invincible after deactivating shield. Sonic Other Increased shield size. King Dedede Other Increased shield size. Olimar Other Increased shield size. Lucario Other Increased shield size. Toon Link Dash Attack Reduced vulnerability. Toon Link Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Toon Link Back Air Attack Increased attack speed. Toon Link Down Air Attack Increased the power of the attack in the low-damage range.

Extended launch distance when hit in the low-damage range. Toon Link Other Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for midair grab. Wolf Other Increased shield size. Villager Other Increased shield size. Wii Fit Trainer Other Increased shield size. Rosalina & Luma Other Increased shield size. Little Mac Other Increased shield size. Greninja Other Increased shield size. Mii Brawler Side Special 3 Made it easier to grab opponents. Mii Swordfighter Other Increased shield size. Palutena Up Tilt Attack Increased power of the last attack.

Extended launch distance for the last attack. Palutena Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range. Palutena Neutral Air Attack Shortened launch distance.

Reduced the range of the last attack against opponents in the air. Palutena Downward Throw Extended launch distance. Palutena Other Increased shield size. PAC-MAN Other Increased shield size. Bowser Jr. Other Increased shield size. Duck Hunt Flurry Attack Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation. Duck Hunt Other Increased shield size. Ryu Down Tilt Attack (Heavy) Adjusted launch angle. Ryu Down Smash Attack Now possible on hit to cancel the attack animation into a special move.

Reduced the power against shields. Ryu Neutral Special Increased the opponent’s downtime when shielding against Hadoken.

Made it easier for Shakunetsu Hadoken to hit multiple times. Ryu Side Special Made the pivoting leg invincible while rotating when used on the ground.

Increased power.

Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range. Ryu Other Increased shield size. Ken Down Tilt Attack (Heavy) Adjusted launch angle. Ken Down Smash Attack Now possible on hit to cancel the attack animation into a special move.

Reduced the power against shields. Ken Side Special Made the pivoting leg invincible while rotating when used on the ground.

Made it easier to hit multiple times. Ken Other Increased shield size. Cloud Dash Attack Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range. Cloud Side Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Cloud Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance when hit with the sword tip.

Increased attack speed. Cloud Up Special Increased the speed of the edge-grab timing. Cloud Down Special Increased the speed at which the gauge fills up with Limit Charge. Cloud Other Increased shield size. Corrin Other Increased shield size. Bayonetta Other Increased shield size. Ridley Other Made one part of the wing briefly invincible after activating or deactivating shield.

Changed posture while shielding to reduce vulnerability to a shield stab. King K. Rool Other Adjusted the shield’s center and center of the posture during shielding to match.

Increased shield size. Incineroar Side Special Extended launch distance when opponents that are not grabbed with a side special are caught up in the lariat or back body drop. Piranha Plant Other Made the lips briefly invincible after deactivating shield. Joker Neutral Special Reduced the range when shooting downward in the air. Joker Other Reduced the amount of time Arsene is summoned for when receiving damage while Arsene is summoned in battles with two or fewer opponents.

As noted, in addition to today's fighter adjustments, Byleth is now available for anybody who has purchased the Fighters Pass. New Mii Fighter costumes are also available, a la carte.

Up next for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is Fighter Pass 2. Details on the contents of this new season pass are unknown, but you can pre-order it now and pick up a fresh Mii Fighter outfit from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.