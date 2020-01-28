Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 7.0.0 patch notes
The latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patch is out and there are a handful of major character adjustments to go along with new fighter Byleth.
Today marks a momentous occasion for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It marks the official end of Season 1, as the last of the first batch of DLC characters is released. Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Byleth officially makes his/her debut as the game's fifth add-on character.
More than that, today marks the release of the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patch. Version 7.0 is now live and here are the patch notes, taken from the Nintendo website.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 7.0.0 - Fighter Adjustments
|Fighter
|Move
|Change
|Donkey Kong
|Other
|Increased shield size.
Made the head briefly invincible after deactivating shield.
|Link
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Samus
|Dash Attack
|Increased the power of the beginning of the attack.
|Samus
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Samus
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Samus
|Up Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Samus
|Other
|Increased power of midair grab.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for midair grab.
Increased shield size.
|Dark Samus
|Dash Attack
|Increased the power of the beginning of the attack.
|Dark Samus
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Dark Samus
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Dark Samus
|Up Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Dark Samus
|Other
|Increased power of midair grab.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for midair grab.
Increased shield size.
Made the right arm briefly invincible after activating shield.
|Yoshi
|Other
|Increased shield size.
Made the head and both legs briefly invincible after activating shield.
|Kirby
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Fox
|Other
|Changed the animation when receiving attacks from opponents while shielding.
|Pikachu
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Captain Falcon
|Neutral Attack 1
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Captain Falcon
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Bowser
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Ice Climbers
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Sheik
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Sheik
|Grab
|Increased grab range of stationary grab.
|Sheik
|Neutral Special
|Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move in the air.
|Sheik
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability after using the move on the ground and in the air.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the explosion.
The explosion will no longer get negated.
|Sheik
|Up Special
|Extended launch distance for the explosion.
|Sheik
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Zelda
|Side Tilt Attack
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|Zelda
|Neutral Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Zelda
|Up Air Attack
|Increased attack range.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Decreased power for the latter half of the time hit detection lasts.
Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Zelda
|Side Special
|Increased the high-damage range.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Zelda
|Down Special
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|Zelda
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Dr. Mario
|Side Tilt Attack
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|Dr. Mario
|Down Tilt Attack
|Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.
Shortened launch distance.
|Dr. Mario
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased the power of the attack in the high-damage range.
Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Dr. Mario
|Down Air Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Dr. Mario
|Up Special
|Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Pichu
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Falco
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Young Link
|Neutral Attack 1
|Increased attack speed.
|Young Link
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Young Link
|Up Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Young Link
|Forward Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Young Link
|Other
|Increased attack speed for midair grab.
Adjusted launch angle for midair grab.
Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.
Increased shield size.
|Ganondorf
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Mewtwo
|Other
|Changed posture while shielding to reduce vulnerability to a shield stab.
Increased shield size.
|Mr. Game & Watch
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Meta Knight
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Pit
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Dark Pit
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Down Special
|Shortened the time opponents are buried when stomped on.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Snake
|Other
|Increased shield size.
Made the head briefly invincible after activating shield.
|Squirtle
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Charizard
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Diddy Kong
|Other
|Made the arm briefly invincible after deactivating shield.
|Sonic
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|King Dedede
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Olimar
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Lucario
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Toon Link
|Dash Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Toon Link
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Toon Link
|Back Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Toon Link
|Down Air Attack
|Increased the power of the attack in the low-damage range.
Extended launch distance when hit in the low-damage range.
|Toon Link
|Other
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for midair grab.
|Wolf
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Villager
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Little Mac
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Greninja
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Mii Brawler
|Side Special 3
|Made it easier to grab opponents.
|Mii Swordfighter
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Palutena
|Up Tilt Attack
|Increased power of the last attack.
Extended launch distance for the last attack.
|Palutena
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Palutena
|Neutral Air Attack
|Shortened launch distance.
Reduced the range of the last attack against opponents in the air.
|Palutena
|Downward Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Palutena
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|PAC-MAN
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Bowser Jr.
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Duck Hunt
|Flurry Attack
|Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.
|Duck Hunt
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Ryu
|Down Tilt Attack (Heavy)
|Adjusted launch angle.
|Ryu
|Down Smash Attack
|Now possible on hit to cancel the attack animation into a special move.
Reduced the power against shields.
|Ryu
|Neutral Special
|Increased the opponent’s downtime when shielding against Hadoken.
Made it easier for Shakunetsu Hadoken to hit multiple times.
|Ryu
|Side Special
|Made the pivoting leg invincible while rotating when used on the ground.
Increased power.
Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Ryu
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Ken
|Down Tilt Attack (Heavy)
|Adjusted launch angle.
|Ken
|Down Smash Attack
|Now possible on hit to cancel the attack animation into a special move.
Reduced the power against shields.
|Ken
|Side Special
|Made the pivoting leg invincible while rotating when used on the ground.
Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Ken
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Cloud
|Dash Attack
|Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Cloud
|Side Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Cloud
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance when hit with the sword tip.
Increased attack speed.
|Cloud
|Up Special
|Increased the speed of the edge-grab timing.
|Cloud
|Down Special
|Increased the speed at which the gauge fills up with Limit Charge.
|Cloud
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Corrin
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Bayonetta
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Ridley
|Other
|Made one part of the wing briefly invincible after activating or deactivating shield.
Changed posture while shielding to reduce vulnerability to a shield stab.
|King K. Rool
|Other
|Adjusted the shield’s center and center of the posture during shielding to match.
Increased shield size.
|Incineroar
|Side Special
|Extended launch distance when opponents that are not grabbed with a side special are caught up in the lariat or back body drop.
|Piranha Plant
|Other
|Made the lips briefly invincible after deactivating shield.
|Joker
|Neutral Special
|Reduced the range when shooting downward in the air.
|Joker
|Other
|Reduced the amount of time Arsene is summoned for when receiving damage while Arsene is summoned in battles with two or fewer opponents.
As noted, in addition to today's fighter adjustments, Byleth is now available for anybody who has purchased the Fighters Pass. New Mii Fighter costumes are also available, a la carte.
Up next for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is Fighter Pass 2. Details on the contents of this new season pass are unknown, but you can pre-order it now and pick up a fresh Mii Fighter outfit from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 7.0.0 patch notes