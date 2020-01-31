Furukawa squashes 2020 Nintendo Switch Pro release rumors Sorry, Switch Pro hopeful, it looks like any plans for an upgraded model of the system have been quelled by Furukawa himself.

If you were looking forward to some sort of Switch Pro release later this year, Nintendo CEO and president Shuntaro Furukawa has some bad news for you.

As part of a corporate management policy briefing following yesterday's financial results release, Furukawa discussed the new Animal Crossing-branded system as well as the foundation the team is working on related to growth for the Switch as well as other hardware.

"According to the conventional wisdom for dedicated video game platforms, Nintendo Switch should be entering the midway phase of the hardware lifecycle," Furukawa said during the meeting. "But we believe we have built a foundation on which we can pursue further growth opportunities for Nintendo Switch."

Furukawa confirmed that the company has "no plans" to launch a new model of Switch in 2020, so if you've been waiting for that to happen before you buy a system, you're going to be left waiting a while.

Right now, Nintendo seems to be satisfied with its current offerings, and with the Switch hovering at 52.48 million units shipped overall since 2019's end, it looks like there's no cause for concern.

"However, we feel that we have not yet fully communicated the special features and appeal of Nintendo Switch Lite, so we will continue to address this going forward," Furukawa explained. "Regarding Nintendo Switch, we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base."

But if you're looking for that "new and improved" Switch, you'll have to keep hoping for the time being.