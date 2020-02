Monster Hunter World - All Armor Sets A list of all the various armor sets you can unlock in Monster Hunter World.

Decking your hunter out in kickass armor is what makes Monster Hunter World so damn addictive. Every time you spot a new monster or pick up a certain piece of material, a new armor will be added to the Smithy for you to work toward. With so much to unlock, it can be difficult to know if you’re missing anything. Below are all the armor sets you’ll find in Monster Hunter World.

All Armor sets in Monster Hunter World

There are dozens of different armor sets to unlock in Monster Hunter World, and the following list will continue to grow and expand as we uncover more of the difficult-to-acquire pieces. Armor is split into three different categories, Low Rank Armor, High Rank Armor, and Master Rank Armor. To make navigation easier, we've added a table of contents below, which will take you to each section of this guide.

Low Rank Armor

Low Rank Armor is your first line of defense against monsters in Monster Hunter World.

As you play through the opening hours of Monster Hunter World, you're going to find yourself switching out new sets of armor depending on which beasty you're hunting down. While it might be tempting to stick with one set of Low Rank Armor throughout the early hours, you're going to find yourself struggling. Because of this, we recommend picking up new sets of armor as needed. We've broken down each set of Low Rank Armor below, as well as included all the crafting materials you'll want to collect to craft them.

Armor Name Crafting Materials Needed Leather Iron Ore x6 Chainmail Iron Ore x6 Hunter's Jagras Hide x7

Jagras Scale x3

Monster Bone S x4 Bone Monster Bone S x8

Ancient Bone x4

Kestodon Shell x3 Vespoid Vespoid Shell x4

Iron Ore x6

Machalite Ore x1

Vespoid Wing x4

Monster Fluid x2 Kestodon Kestodon Shell x6

Kestodon Scalp x3 Gajau Gajau Skin x4

Gajau Whisker x2 Jagras Great Jagras Scale x7

Great Jagras Mane x4

Great Jagras Hide x7

Great Jagras Claw x3

Ancient Bone x1

Monster Bone S x3

Jagras Hide x3

Jagras Scale x2

Sharp Claw x2 Kulu Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x7

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x8

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x3

Wingdrake Hide x4 Alloy Machalite Ore x17

Iron Ore x26

Earth Crystal x7 Pukei Pukei-Pukei Shell x9

Pukei-Pukei Tail x2

Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Machalite Ore x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x6

Iron Ore x 3

Poison Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Monster Bone M x1 Barroth Barroth Ridge x9

Barroth Tail x2

Barroth Claw x5

Kestodon Shell x4

Barroth Shell x5

Boulder Bone x 1

Barroth Scalp x2

Kestodon Scalp x1

Fertile Mud x4 Jyura Jyuratodus Scale x4

Jyuratodus Shell x9

Jyuratodus Fin x4

Gajau Skin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Aqua Sac x2

Gajau Whisker x2

Earth Crystal x3 Kadachi Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x8

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Wingdrake Hide x2

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x6

Monster Bone M x2

Warm Pelt x1 High Metal Dragonite Ore x10

Machalite Ore x7

Iron Ore x18

Earth Crystal x4

Sharp Claw x4 Butterfly Great Hornfly x5

Dragonite Ore x6

Coral Crystal x6

Flame Sac x2

Earth Crystal x4

Aqua Sac x1

Monster Fluid x4

Electro Sac x1

Paralysis Sac x1 Shamos Shamos Hide x2

Shamos Scale x3

Coral Bone x1

Coral Crystal x1 Hornetaur Hornetaur Head x1

Hornetaur Shell x7

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Fluid x3

Hornetaur Wing x6

Dragonite Ore x5

Machalite Ore x4 Anja Anjanath Scale x9

Anjanath Pelt x10

Flame Sac x2

Machalite Ore x4

Anjanath Tail x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x2

Anjanath Plate x1

Monster Bone L x2 Rathian Rathian Shell x9

Rathian Scale x9

Rathian Webbing x3

Flame Sac x1

Ancient Bone x2

Rathian Spike x2

Monster Bone L x2

Rath Wingtalon x2

Boulder Bone x2

Rath Wingtalon x2

Rathian Plate x1 Tzitzi Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x7

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x9

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x4

Coral Crystal x5

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x 5

Lightcrystal x1 Lumu Paolumu Scale x 8

Paolumu Webbing x4

Paolumu Shell x4

Lightcrystal x1

Paolumu Pelt x8

Coral Bone x2 Girros Great Girros Hide x8

Great Girros Fang x4

Great Girros Scale x6

Monster Bone M x4

Great Girros Tail x2

Great Girros Hood x2

Girros Hide x3

Girros Fang x2

Paralysis Sac x2

Girros Scale x3 Baan Radobaan Shell x7

Radobaan Oilshell x5

Wyvern Bonemass x4

Radobaan Marrow x1

Radobaan Scale x8

Sleep Sac x2

Sturdy Bone x3

Monster Bone L x3

Warped Bone x2 Ingot Dragonite Ore x12

Monster Bone + x5

Iron Ore x16

Machalite Ore x9

Coral Crystal x6

Lightcrystal x2

Earth Crystal x3 Death Stench Sinister Cloth x5

Warped Bone x5

Monster Bone + x6

Sharp Claw x3

Coral Bone x5

Sturdy Bone x10

Monster Fluid x4

Lightcrystal x2 Brigade Pinnacle Coin x10

Pukei Coin x8

Kulu Coin x8

Commendation x3

Rathian Coin x8

Lightcrystal x2 Legiana Legiana Scale x8

Legiana Hide x9

Legiana Claw x4

Shamos Scale x2

Legiana Webbing x3

Legiana Plate x1

Frost Sac x2

Shamos Hide x2

Dragonite Ore x2 Odogaron Odogaron Scale x8

Odogaron Sinew x9

Odogaron Claw x4

Warped Bone x1

Odogaron Fang x3

Hornetaur Shell x3

Odogaron Tail x1

Hornetaur Wing x2

Odogaron Plate x1

Dragonite Ore x2 Rathalos Rathalos Scale x 8

Rathalos Shell x12

Rath Wingtalon x4

Rathalos Marrow x1

Rathalos Webbing x4

Rathalos Plate x1

Flame Sac x2

Monster Bone + x5

Rathalos Tail x1 Diablos Diablos Ridge x9

Diablos Fang x3

Twisted Horn x4

Diablos Marrow x1

Diablos Shell x7

Monster Bone + x6

Diablos Tailcase x1

Lightcrystal x1

Monster Bone L x2 Kirin Kirin Hide x11

Kirin Tail x3

Kirin Thunderhorn x5

LightCrystal x2

Kirin Mane x4

Coral Crystal x4

Coral Bone x2

Paolumu Shell x4

Electro Sac x1 Blossom Spring Blossom Ticket x5

Earth Crystal x8 Diver Summer Twilight Ticket x5

Coral Crystal x5 Harvest Sturdy Bone x5

Autumn Harvest Ticket x5 Orion Winter Star Ticket x5

Monster Bone + x7 Gala Suit Appreciation Ticket x5

Monster Bone+ x8 King Beetle Great Hornfly x5

Dragonite Ore x4

Coral Crystal x5

Flame Sac x2

Poison Sac x1

Aqua Sac x1

Earth Crystal x6

Monster Fluid x4

Electro Sac x1

Paralysis Sac x1 Queen Beetle Spring Insect Field Guide x5

Great Hornfly x5

Vespoid Shell x3

Monster Fluid x5

Vespoid Wing x2

High Rank Armor

HIgh Rank Armor is stronger than Low Rank Armor and will serve as your primary gear in the later portions of the base game.

High Rank Armor is going to be the real bread and butter of the mid-game for Monster Hunter World, and as you work your way up through the story towards Iceborne, you’re going to have a few different options to work with. High Rank Armor is broken down into three types, Alpha (α), Beta (β), and Gamma (γ). We’ve included each set of armor below, as well as the various crafting materials you will need to build each full set.

Master Rank Armor sets

Unlocked in the Iceborne DLC, Master Rank Armor is the strongest tier of armor you can equip in Monster Hunter World.

Master Rank Armor is the latest tier of armor to hit Monster Hunter World thanks to the release of the Iceborne DLC, and there are plenty of sets for you to craft here. Like High Rank Armor, this tier of armor is broken down into three main categories including Alpha (α), Beta (β), and Gamma (γ). We're still working on discovering all of the armor sets added in Iceborne, so check back for updates as we find more armor recipes.

There are quite a lot of armor sets to unlock as you progress through Monster Hunter World, and although you might not choose to wear a full set, it's helpful to know what's on offer. Some of the strongest armor is actually a mixture of several pieces to boost a particular aspect of your playstyle.