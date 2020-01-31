New Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer finally introduces Red XIII Everyone's favorite party member, Red XIII, appeared in the latest Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer, as well as Cloud in a dress, which is classic.

Get ready to freak out, Final Fantasy 7 Remake fans. A brand new trailer surfaced this morning, and it's everything we've been waiting for and more.

The latest clip showcasing one of the most hotly-anticipated games of the year is a lengthy video with plenty of looks at some very exciting scenes, including the Honey Bee Inn, Cloud's beautiful dress while visiting there, and yes, Red XIII himself.

We also get to take a quick trip to the Midgar slums' Wall Market, as well as get to know some of the new characters that will be featured in the game. Of course, this is all the footage – but the music plays a key role in the trailer, too. The footage features the new theme song "Hollow" composed by Nobuo Uematsu, sung by Yosh from Survive Said the Prophet, and written by Kazushige Kojima.

"Nobody has seen music like this in the Final Fantasy series before, whether you look at the symphonic “Opening – Bombing Mission”, the numerous different vistas evoked within a single track in “Main Theme of Final Fantasy VII” or “One-Winged Angel,” that was made by arranging different sequences of phrases every few bars," said Uematsu of the theme.

"I think that perhaps it was the perfect time to take on these new challenges, what with changing platforms after the previous game, Final Fantasy VI, and with the expressive power of the hardware increasing dramatically."

Earlier this year, Square Enix confirmed that the game would be delayed for release from its initial March 3 date and would instead be coming out on April 10, 2020. We've still got a ways to go before we can get our hands on it, but when I tried it at E3 2019, it was more than promising.

We can't wait to get our hands on a return ticket to Midgar as soon as humanly possible.