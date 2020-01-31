New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 31, 2020

One month is coming to an end, but a whole new one starts tomorrow. You should probably read this Evening Reading first.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Freedom Wing Adapter is the first adapter to allows a power wheelchair to control an Xbox

I've been searching for a way to use a power wheelchair to control an Xbox for 15 years.

It took meeting my very good friend @at_makers to finally make that dream come true.

Now, profoundly disabled gamers like me will be able to use their own power wheelchairs to play our way

Congratulations to Steven Spohn on achieving his goal with the help of some amazing partners.

Happy Hue Jackson Day!

Never forget that incompetent jaboofer of a coach who went 1-31 over a two season period as Cleveland Browns Head Coach.

LeBron is going to win 40,000 more NBA titles

Bron is motivated. E3 and the NBA Finals 2020 in LA at the same damn time sounds about right.

Tom Nook gonna get his bells

I already preordered.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 31, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

