The Freedom Wing Adapter is the first adapter to allows a power wheelchair to control an Xbox

I've been searching for a way to use a power wheelchair to control an Xbox for 15 years.

It took meeting my very good friend @at_makers to finally make that dream come true.

Now, profoundly disabled gamers like me will be able to use their own power wheelchairs to play our way

Congratulations to Steven Spohn on achieving his goal with the help of some amazing partners.

Happy Hue Jackson Day!

Never forget that incompetent jaboofer of a coach who went 1-31 over a two season period as Cleveland Browns Head Coach.

LeBron is going to win 40,000 more NBA titles

"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years.” pic.twitter.com/0sS7e91cuz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

Bron is motivated. E3 and the NBA Finals 2020 in LA at the same damn time sounds about right.

Tom Nook gonna get his bells

I already preordered.

