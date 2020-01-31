Hearthstone Masters Tour Arlington: 5 pro decks to watch and try

The competitive Hearthstone season is getting underway with the Hearthstone Masters tour. This weekend, Hearthstone Masters touches down in Arlington, TX, with over 360 players competing for a $250,000 prize pool and a possible spot in the Hearthstone Grandmasters circuit. The action is currently underway from the Esports Stadium Arlington and Shacknews is among the outlets in attendance.

On top of talking to some of the people behind Hearthstone Esports, Shacknews is getting a lay of the land and checking out some of the most interesting decks to hit this weekend's tournament. So we're spotlighting five of those decks today, in case anybody's interested in trying their luck with any of them out on the ladder.

Firebat's Rez Priest

1x (0) Forbidden Words

2x (2) Penance

2x (2) Shadow Word: Pain

2x (3) Breath of the Infinite

2x (3) Shadow Word: Death

1x (4) Archmage Vargoth

1x (4) High Priest Amet

2x (4) Psychopomp

2x (5) Convincing Infiltrator

2x (5) Mass Hysteria

2x (5) Sandhoof Waterbearer

1x (5) Zilliax

2x (6) Khartut Defender

1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof

1x (7) Galakrond, the Unspeakable

1x (8) Catrina Muerte

2x (9) Mass Resurrection

2x (9) Plague of Death

1x (9) Zerek's Cloning Gallery

What a fascinating Priest deck that James "Firebat" Kostesich has brought to this tournament. On its face, it looks like a standard Resurrection Priest, complete with the usual tools, like Archmage Vargoth, Mass Resurrection, and Catrina Muerte. What makes this build different is the inclusion of the one-two punch of Galakrond, the Unspeakable and Kronx Dragonhoof. Here's what makes their inclusions a bit strange. One, there's nothing to Invoke Galakrond, meaning there's no way to upgrade it. Two, the Galakrond minions that come out of his Hero Power could poison the Resurrection well.

The deck has worked out for Firebat so far, but this is an odd flavor of Rez Priest and a fascinating idea to use out in the field.

Surrender's Highlander Hunter

1x (1) Dwarven Sharpshooter

1x (1) Springpaw

1x (1) Tracking

1x (2) Explosive Trap

1x (2) Fresh Scent

1x (2) Phase Stalker

1x (2) River Crocolisk

1x (2) Snake Trap

1x (2) Vicious Scalehide

1x (2) Zephrys the Great

1x (3) Animal Companion

1x (3) Bad Luck Albatross

1x (3) Deadly Shot

1x (3) Desert Spear

1x (3) Diving Gryphon

1x (3) Kill Command

1x (3) Primordial Explorer

1x (3) SN1P-SN4P

1x (3) Stormhammer

1x (3) Unleash the Hounds

1x (4) Dragonbane

1x (4) Houndmaster

1x (4) Spellbreaker

1x (5) Faceless Corruptor

1x (5) Leeroy Jenkins

1x (5) Zilliax

1x (6) Veranus

1x (7) Dinotamer Brann

1x (7) Siamat

1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

Korean top player Jungsoo "Surrender" Kim has brought an interesting twist on the Highlander Hunter, if only because it has multiple finishers. The idea here is to wear down the opponent with Beasts early. And yes, the vanilla River Crocolisk might look like a head-scratcher, but it goes nicely with the new Fresh Scent spell that just debuted with Galakrond's Awakening. After wearing down the opponent enough, Surrender can finish with either Leeroy Jenkins or Dinotamer Brann.

Also, don't sleep on that Bad Luck Albatross inclusion. It can be buffed by Fresh Scent and quickly become a threat and once it's removed, the two 1/1 Albatrosses that it leaves in the opponent's deck can wreck their Highlander strategies.

Fr0zen's Conjurer Mage

2x (0) Elemental Evocation

2x (1) Learn Draconic

2x (1) Magic Trick

2x (1) Mirror Image

2x (1) Ray of Frost

1x (2) Khadgar

2x (2) Mana Cyclone

2x (2) Research Project

2x (2) Sorcerer's Apprentice

2x (3) Arcane Intellect

1x (3) Banana Buffoon

1x (3) Chenvaala

2x (3) Frost Nova

1x (3) Stargazer Luna

2x (4) Conjurer's Calling

2x (8) Mana Giant

2x (12) Mountain Giant

Frank "Fr0zen" Zheng bring a different spin on the Conjurer Mage, opting to mix in an inkling of Cyclone Mage. The Cyclone Mage strategy can get him through the early game and provide him with a valuable set of random spells. It makes his hand large enough to play Mountain Giant, but more importantly, it discounts the new Mana Giant to a cost of zero. Once it hits the board, it's time to run with Conjurer's Calling, which can overwhelm the opponent with multiple 8-cost minions.

There's also Chenvaala as a backup strategy, which plays nicely with Sorcerer's Apprentice and the various 1-Cost spells. This can fill up the board quickly and could ward off the opponent if the Giants aren't showing up.

Nalguidan's Highlander Control Warrior

1x (1) Eternium Rover

1x (1) Omega Assembly

1x (1) Shield Slam

1x (1) Town Crier

1x (2) Frightened Flunky

1x (2) Warpath

1x (2) Weapons Project

1x (2) Zephrys the Great

1x (3) EVIL Quartermaster

1x (3) Livewire Lance

1x (3) Ramming Speed

1x (3) SN1P-SN4P

1x (3) Shield Block

1x (3) Vulpera Scoundrel

1x (4) Dragonmaw Poacher

1x (4) Militia Commander

1x (4) Omega Devastator

1x (4) Restless Mummy

1x (5) Brawl

1x (5) Dyn-o-matic

1x (5) Harrison Jones

1x (5) Supercollider

1x (5) Zilliax

1x (6) Armagedillo

1x (6) Khartut Defender

1x (7) Siamat

1x (8) Deathwing, Mad Aspect

1x (8) Tomb Warden

1x (9) Dr. Boom, Mad Genius

1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

When a majority of the decks go aggressive, the solution is often to go the methodical route. There are a number of Control Warrior decks at Hearthstone Masters Arlington, but it's Facundo "Nalguidan" Pruzzo's build that stands out. He opts to leave a bulk of the Dragons typically seen in these decks on the sidelines and instead opt for additional control options, like Ramming Speed and Militia Commander.

Armagedillo is the minion to watch here, since Nalguidan has seen fit to add a handful of Taunt minions to his deck. And with 4/7 stats, it's not an easy removal itself.

LanguageHacker's Quest Priest

2x (0) Forbidden Words

1x (1) Activate the Obelisk

2x (2) Penance

2x (3) Breath of the Infinite

1x (3) Shadow Word: Death

1x (4) Grave Rune

2x (4) Psychopomp

2x (5) Convincing Infiltrator

2x (5) Mass Hysteria

2x (5) Sandhoof Waterbearer

1x (5) Zilliax

2x (6) Khartut Defender

2x (8) Batterhead

1x (9) Archivist Elysiana

1x (8) Catrina Muerte

2x (9) Mass Resurrection

2x (9) Plague of Death

1x (9) Zerek's Cloning Gallery

1x (10) Hakkar, the Soulflayer

2018 HCT Fall Champion Mihai "Languagehacker" Dragalin loves nothing better than taking an established deck type and attempting to go "cosmic brain" with it. This time around, he's tinkering with the Quest Priest. And yes, he has the usual array of tools, like Mass Resurrection and Catrina Muerte. But it's the backup strategy that could prove most fascinating.

See, Languagehacker's also packed in Hakkar, the Soulflayer, which not only wrecks Highlander decks in a bad way, but also actively penalizes the opponent for continuing to rummage through their deck. And with the resurrection spells and minions available, having Hakkar come back for repeat tours is a dangerous proposition. And if there are indeed multiple Hakkars that hit the board, he has Archivist Elysiana as a safety net for himself.

Any decks from this weekend that are standing out to you? Join the conversation and let us know. Hearthstone Masters Tour Arlington is airing all weekend on YouTube.