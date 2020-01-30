Evening Reading - January 30, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Elon Musk - Don't doubt ur vibe

Just wrote a song called “Don’t doubt yer vibe” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2020

Elon wants you to not doubt your vibe, my dudes.

Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

He changed his Twitter name to E "D" M.

Hope you’re enjoying the simulation pic.twitter.com/nj9JTJc4lL — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Thanks, I hate it.

pic.twitter.com/v9JSxius6F — Andrien 🔜 Black Game Pros Mixer (@EscoBlades) January 31, 2020

We are truly in an idiocracy.

Eddie with the sneaky tweet today

Meanwhile, all Animal Crossing fans right now

Every Animal Crossing fan rn that already owns a switch- pic.twitter.com/SM0bhg19DU — 🔥Year of the Char @ Zines!🔥 (@Charburst_) January 31, 2020

Emoji 13.0 is here

It's glorious.

African, Asian and Latin American millennials are shaking at this new emoji pic.twitter.com/dqX27uUO1a — Andrien 🔜 Black Game Pros Mixer (@EscoBlades) January 30, 2020

Oh no!

I stan Julia Stiles, cyberpunk EIC

Julia Stiles as the school newspaper’s cyberpunk editor-in-chief on a 1994 episode of ‘Ghostwriter.’ I will never get tired of this clip. pic.twitter.com/Nzb8q0gwRq — d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) January 29, 2020

She gets the job done.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Sign up for Shacknews Jam V: The Final Frontier

Sign up for the game jam on itch.io.

Coach Divx is so proud

Coach Divx so proud. pic.twitter.com/evGU4CQF4g — Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) January 30, 2020

Nice hoodie!

I've been part of @WeAreNetflix for over five years now.



Best career choice of my life. pic.twitter.com/4eKG7qd8WH — Michael Russell (@RomSteady) January 30, 2020

Hawk gets owned by Russell Wilson

Meanwhile, on Browns Twitter...

“Baker Mayfield has gotten so fat and lazy! Sad!!” pic.twitter.com/6IYwSJkAmZ — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 30, 2020

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 30, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.