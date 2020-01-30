Evening Reading - January 30, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Elon Musk - Don't doubt ur vibe
Just wrote a song called “Don’t doubt yer vibe”— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2020
Elon wants you to not doubt your vibe, my dudes.
Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020
He changed his Twitter name to E "D" M.
Hope you’re enjoying the simulation pic.twitter.com/nj9JTJc4lL— E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020
Thanks, I hate it.
January 31, 2020
We are truly in an idiocracy.
Eddie with the sneaky tweet today
3 hours ago. @EGPRCHAMP 🤣 https://t.co/YR0CrpVc0H pic.twitter.com/xyKU6C6LAr— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 31, 2020
Meanwhile, all Animal Crossing fans right now
Every Animal Crossing fan rn that already owns a switch- pic.twitter.com/SM0bhg19DU— 🔥Year of the Char @ Zines!🔥 (@Charburst_) January 31, 2020
Emoji 13.0 is here
New in Emoji 13.0: Pinched Fingers, with skin tone support #Emoji2020 https://t.co/nSYHGVUTJn pic.twitter.com/AFGuZf2azR— Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) January 29, 2020
It's glorious.
African, Asian and Latin American millennials are shaking at this new emoji pic.twitter.com/dqX27uUO1a— Andrien 🔜 Black Game Pros Mixer (@EscoBlades) January 30, 2020
Oh no!
I stan Julia Stiles, cyberpunk EIC
Julia Stiles as the school newspaper’s cyberpunk editor-in-chief on a 1994 episode of ‘Ghostwriter.’ I will never get tired of this clip. pic.twitter.com/Nzb8q0gwRq— d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) January 29, 2020
She gets the job done.
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/yErHctqTiu— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 31, 2020
Sign up for Shacknews Jam V: The Final Frontier
The theme for #ShacknewsJam V has been announced on the @shacknews Chatty one week early.https://t.co/mcNPtjhsmc— Michael Russell (@RomSteady) January 25, 2020
Still time to register for the jam as well:https://t.co/bFSudU2SM7#gamejam #gamedev #DoitforShacknews
Sign up for the game jam on itch.io.
Coach Divx is so proud
Coach Divx so proud. pic.twitter.com/evGU4CQF4g— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) January 30, 2020
Nice hoodie!
I've been part of @WeAreNetflix for over five years now.— Michael Russell (@RomSteady) January 30, 2020
Best career choice of my life. pic.twitter.com/4eKG7qd8WH
Hawk gets owned by Russell Wilson
Update: 😕😔😕 @DangeRussWilson https://t.co/sZ7oCzFayw pic.twitter.com/G6KqamNxRM— Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) January 30, 2020
Meanwhile, on Browns Twitter...
“Baker Mayfield has gotten so fat and lazy! Sad!!” pic.twitter.com/6IYwSJkAmZ— McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 30, 2020
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Nintendo (NTDOY) ups full year guidance as Switch hits 52 million units sold
- Tesla (TSLA) hits all-time high in afterhours trading on blowout 2020 guidance
- Lenovo shows off its Legion 2020 Gaming Showcase
- Speaking Simulator review: Stutters and sputters
- Dead Cells' The Bad Seed DLC dated for February
- How the Coronavirus outbreak is affecting the Overwatch League
- February's PS Plus games include BioShock: The Collection and The Sims4
- Nintendo renews Super Mario Sunshine & other trademarks
- First Post! January 29, 2020 - Duke3D.exe Day
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 30, 2020.
Well if it isn’t Rusty Buckets... @LolaShacknews 🐶🤣 pic.twitter.com/SBvExUWpHD— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 30, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
