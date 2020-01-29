Lenovo shows off its Legion 2020 Gaming Showcase Shacknews checked out some of the latest line of Legion gaming products, and they're highlighted here for you to check out.

Shacknews is all about bringing you the newest and the coolest hardware we can find. One of the latest showcases we stopped by was Lenovo's Legion 2020 Gaming collection, which featured a wide variety of new hardware the company will be debuting soon enough.

The products included the line's newest laptop, the Lenovo Legion Y740S, the thinnest and lightest Legion laptop the company has come out with, and it's designed to work alongside the Legion Boost Station to up its capabilities even further.

The Legion Boost Station runs via Thunderbolt 3 cable in the back. It's an external GPU, but can be an all-in-one workstation. It also comes in a 2.5, 3.5mm SATA drive, SSD or HD, can be used for storage options.

The M300 RBG gaming mouse was created as an ambidextrous mouse to be made as "even as possible" for left-handed and right-handed. It charges via USB connection and offers 200 hours of battery life with a dongle meant to cut down latency.

Be sure to check out the interview above for additional tidbits about what Lenovo has coming down the pipeline in 2020. Like what you see? Can't wait to get your hands on some new Lenovo tech of your own? We've got you. Make sure you check out other videos and interviews like this by heading over to YouTube and subscribing to the official Shacknews channel. You can also subscribe to our sister channel, GamerHubTV for additional video content.