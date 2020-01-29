New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo renews Super Mario Sunshine & other trademarks

Nintendo has renewed trademarks for Super Mario Sunshine as well as several other titles.
Josh Hawkins
12

It’s not abnormal to see developers renewing trademarks for games or franchises that they’ve released over the years. However, Nintendo has gained fans’ attention this week by renewing almost 40 different trademarks for older and classic games. These trademarks include Super Mario Sunshine, Majora’s Mask, Ocarina of Time, Animal Crossing: City Folk, and more.

Super Mario Sunshine logo

The full list of renewed trademarks included 39 game titles that were picked up and originally reported by Japanese Nintendo. It looks like most of the trademarks registered are probably just to protect the titles previous entries, though we wouldn’t blame anyone for hoping that there’s more behind the mass renewal.

Here’s the full list:

  • Alleyway
  • Cruis’n
  • Animal Crossing: City Folk
  • Balloon Kid
  • Card Hero
  • Dillon’s Rolling Western The Last Ranger
  • Eternal Darkness
  • Face Raiders
  • Freaky Forms
  • Golden Sun Dark Dawn
  • Jam With The Band
  • Kid Icarus
  • Kirby 64 The Crystal Shards
  • Kirby Air Ride
  • Kirby Mass Attack
  • Kirby’s Adventure
  • Majora’s Mask
  • Mario Sports
  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong Mini-Land Mayhem!
  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong Minis March Again!
  • Nintendogs + Cats
  • Nintendo Presents Style Boutique
  • Ocarina of Time
  • Phantom Hourglass
  • Pullblox
  • Pushmo
  • Radar Mission
  • Shadows of Almia (Pokémon Ranger)
  • Skyward Sword
  • Spirit Camera
  • Steel Diver
  • Super Mario Sunshine
  • Super Mario World
  • Swapnote
  • The Adventure of Link
  • The Wind Waker
  • Urban Champion
  • WarioWare Smooth Moves
  • Wave Race

As you can see, the list includes several classics like Kid Icarus, Super Mario World, The Adventure of Link, and WarioWare. It would be great to see some of these titles making the jump to Nintendo Switch, so there’s definitely a part of me that hopes this list of renewals is more than just Nintendo keeping things in line. I know we got a 3DS version of both Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, but could you imagine how good those would look with an actual remaster? I’d even take a regular port of Super Mario Sunshine to the Switch if it meant having another chance to play that fantastic game.

While it’s probably all just spring cleaning, we’ll be keeping an eye on Nintendo to see if the company does anything with any of the titles mentioned above. For now, be sure to check out our 2020 video game release date calendar to see all the great games scheduled to release this year.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 29, 2020 9:00 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Nintendo renews Super Mario Sunshine & other trademarks

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 29, 2020 11:29 AM

      Just dump it all out on the VC.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 29, 2020 11:53 AM

      On the shackcast there was a moment where briefcase man asks Nintendo to give us a remaster of Sunshine, and that it's his favorite of the modern Mario games.

      I agree.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 29, 2020 11:59 AM

        Where is the line of modern mario games

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 29, 2020 12:33 PM

          The same line where the modern era of videogames starts: 1995.

          • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 29, 2020 12:42 PM

            "Modern" being, 25 years old??

            • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
              reply
              January 29, 2020 12:43 PM

              I was talking about 3D Mario games. I don’t believe I said modern.

              • Dravenport legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 29, 2020 12:45 PM

                i think i liked galaxy more than sunshine, but i was surprised by how much i enjoyed sunshine, i thought the water spraying thing was gonna be an annoying gimmick

                • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  January 29, 2020 1:05 PM

                  Asif said both Galaxy games are worse than Sunshine because of Waggle.

                  I agree.

                  • one random winner legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    January 29, 2020 1:25 PM

                    1) The waggle wasn't that bad.
                    2) If they were ported to the Switch without waggle (like the nVidia Shield version) then where would you put them?

                  • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                    reply
                    January 29, 2020 2:12 PM

                    I disagree. The creativity in Galaxy 2 in particular is remarkable. Amazing music and use of gravity mechanics.

                    Waggle is minimal and almost optional.

                    I like Sunshine a lot but would put it behind Odyssey and Galaxy 2 (above Galaxy 1).

            • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 29, 2020 12:47 PM

              The videogame industry effectively transitioned from novelty toys for kids to a legitimate entertainment industry when Sony and Sega came out with their respective 32-bit consoles.

              The target audience changed. The marketing changed. The types of games changed. The scope and tone of the games changed. The ecosystem of videogames grew large enough to allow niches and nuance to flourish.

              1995 changed everything.

              Modern Mario, specifically, started in 1996 with Mario 64.

              • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                January 29, 2020 12:49 PM

                We apply the term "modern art" to mean something different from "victorian art" or "impressionistic art" or "abstract art"

                It's the same application here. "Modern" is a line in the sand.

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 29, 2020 1:23 PM

        I'm with the crowd that thought it was the worst of the 3D Mario games, still great, but not up to Mario 64 or what came after IMO. The world was designed in a way that felt it wasn't for Mario and you can tell. That being said, after having over a year to sit on it. I think Mario Odyssey is actually my favorite 3D Mario game now. The nostalgic throwbacks don't hurt, and for me, neither do the Kirby-esque powers.

