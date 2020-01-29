Nintendo renews Super Mario Sunshine & other trademarks
Nintendo has renewed trademarks for Super Mario Sunshine as well as several other titles.
It’s not abnormal to see developers renewing trademarks for games or franchises that they’ve released over the years. However, Nintendo has gained fans’ attention this week by renewing almost 40 different trademarks for older and classic games. These trademarks include Super Mario Sunshine, Majora’s Mask, Ocarina of Time, Animal Crossing: City Folk, and more.
The full list of renewed trademarks included 39 game titles that were picked up and originally reported by Japanese Nintendo. It looks like most of the trademarks registered are probably just to protect the titles previous entries, though we wouldn’t blame anyone for hoping that there’s more behind the mass renewal.
Here’s the full list:
- Alleyway
- Cruis’n
- Animal Crossing: City Folk
- Balloon Kid
- Card Hero
- Dillon’s Rolling Western The Last Ranger
- Eternal Darkness
- Face Raiders
- Freaky Forms
- Golden Sun Dark Dawn
- Jam With The Band
- Kid Icarus
- Kirby 64 The Crystal Shards
- Kirby Air Ride
- Kirby Mass Attack
- Kirby’s Adventure
- Majora’s Mask
- Mario Sports
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong Mini-Land Mayhem!
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong Minis March Again!
- Nintendogs + Cats
- Nintendo Presents Style Boutique
- Ocarina of Time
- Phantom Hourglass
- Pullblox
- Pushmo
- Radar Mission
- Shadows of Almia (Pokémon Ranger)
- Skyward Sword
- Spirit Camera
- Steel Diver
- Super Mario Sunshine
- Super Mario World
- Swapnote
- The Adventure of Link
- The Wind Waker
- Urban Champion
- WarioWare Smooth Moves
- Wave Race
As you can see, the list includes several classics like Kid Icarus, Super Mario World, The Adventure of Link, and WarioWare. It would be great to see some of these titles making the jump to Nintendo Switch, so there’s definitely a part of me that hopes this list of renewals is more than just Nintendo keeping things in line. I know we got a 3DS version of both Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, but could you imagine how good those would look with an actual remaster? I’d even take a regular port of Super Mario Sunshine to the Switch if it meant having another chance to play that fantastic game.
While it’s probably all just spring cleaning, we’ll be keeping an eye on Nintendo to see if the company does anything with any of the titles mentioned above. For now, be sure to check out our 2020 video game release date calendar to see all the great games scheduled to release this year.
Nintendo renews Super Mario Sunshine & other trademarks
