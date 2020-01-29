Nintendo renews Super Mario Sunshine & other trademarks Nintendo has renewed trademarks for Super Mario Sunshine as well as several other titles.

It’s not abnormal to see developers renewing trademarks for games or franchises that they’ve released over the years. However, Nintendo has gained fans’ attention this week by renewing almost 40 different trademarks for older and classic games. These trademarks include Super Mario Sunshine, Majora’s Mask, Ocarina of Time, Animal Crossing: City Folk, and more.

The full list of renewed trademarks included 39 game titles that were picked up and originally reported by Japanese Nintendo. It looks like most of the trademarks registered are probably just to protect the titles previous entries, though we wouldn’t blame anyone for hoping that there’s more behind the mass renewal.

Here’s the full list:

Alleyway

Cruis’n

Animal Crossing: City Folk

Balloon Kid

Card Hero

Dillon’s Rolling Western The Last Ranger

Eternal Darkness

Face Raiders

Freaky Forms

Golden Sun Dark Dawn

Jam With The Band

Kid Icarus

Kirby 64 The Crystal Shards

Kirby Air Ride

Kirby Mass Attack

Kirby’s Adventure

Majora’s Mask

Mario Sports

Mario vs. Donkey Kong Mini-Land Mayhem!

Mario vs. Donkey Kong Minis March Again!

Nintendogs + Cats

Nintendo Presents Style Boutique

Ocarina of Time

Phantom Hourglass

Pullblox

Pushmo

Radar Mission

Shadows of Almia (Pokémon Ranger)

Skyward Sword

Spirit Camera

Steel Diver

Super Mario Sunshine

Super Mario World

Swapnote

The Adventure of Link

The Wind Waker

Urban Champion

WarioWare Smooth Moves

Wave Race

As you can see, the list includes several classics like Kid Icarus, Super Mario World, The Adventure of Link, and WarioWare. It would be great to see some of these titles making the jump to Nintendo Switch, so there’s definitely a part of me that hopes this list of renewals is more than just Nintendo keeping things in line. I know we got a 3DS version of both Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, but could you imagine how good those would look with an actual remaster? I’d even take a regular port of Super Mario Sunshine to the Switch if it meant having another chance to play that fantastic game.

While it’s probably all just spring cleaning, we’ll be keeping an eye on Nintendo to see if the company does anything with any of the titles mentioned above. For now, be sure to check out our 2020 video game release date calendar to see all the great games scheduled to release this year.