First Post! January 29, 2020 - Duke3D.exe Day

Hail to the First Post, Baby! Let's get to it.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post and it is Duke3D.exe Day! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Hail to the King, Baby!

Duke3D.exe shareware launched on this day in 1996. The game went on to change FPS design forever and is still heralded as one of the best games by dognose, CrustaR, freakynipples69, and my good buddy Duke Nuked.

New Squarepusher music video and song!

Yes, have some. Thanks to hatelull for bringing this to my attention with their Shacknews Chatty thread.

More Smash Ultimate community reaction to Byleth and the 7.0.0 patch

Zero is hype for Byleth and the Palutena nerfs have some players very worried.

Not Dabuz. He is still confident in Palutena.

Dabuz also opined on some of the other nerfs.

Samsora might be dumping Peach.

ESAM is stoked about Byleth.

It's a he, Mario!

Jean Pawd Van Damme is such a good kitty cat

Follow Kate for more quality cat content.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 29, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

It's Wednesday, my dudes. What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

