First Post! January 29, 2020 - Duke3D.exe Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post and it is Duke3D.exe Day! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Hail to the King, Baby!
Duke3D.exe shareware launched on this day in 1996. The game went on to change FPS design forever and is still heralded as one of the best games by dognose, CrustaR, freakynipples69, and my good buddy Duke Nuked.
New Squarepusher music video and song!
Yes, have some. Thanks to hatelull for bringing this to my attention with their Shacknews Chatty thread.
More Smash Ultimate community reaction to Byleth and the 7.0.0 patch
Zero is hype for Byleth and the Palutena nerfs have some players very worried.
Palu discord treating the nerfs like a national tragedy LMAO pic.twitter.com/1uJcE8VO87— Eviolite (@EviolitePT) January 29, 2020
Not Dabuz. He is still confident in Palutena.
There are people out here saying Palu didn't need these nerfs and that is extreme 🧢 LOL— 💋 Liquid | Dabuz 💋 ✈💺🛩 (@DabuzSenpai) January 29, 2020
She's still absolutely top tier and honestly could of been hit much harder
She's still gonna invalidate hella characters
Dabuz also opined on some of the other nerfs.
I think Joker and ZSS got nerfed more significantly, but even then they are cozy and still some of the best characters in Ultimate. Good patch overall— 💋 Liquid | Dabuz 💋 ✈💺🛩 (@DabuzSenpai) January 29, 2020
Samsora might be dumping Peach.
They buffed Samus— eU Samsora (@Samsora_) January 29, 2020
I’m no longer a Peach main
ESAM is stoked about Byleth.
BEST DAY 1 BYLETH pic.twitter.com/Urnas9VSKt— ESAM (Panda Global) (@PG_ESAM) January 29, 2020
It's a he, Mario!
Can't believe Nintendo made this possible. In awe. pic.twitter.com/2OeJjeWU4Y— Bonesaw (@BonesawCHAMP) January 29, 2020
Jean Pawd Van Damme is such a good kitty cat
✨(>'-')>— your buddy kate (@kateburning) January 29, 2020
<('-'<)✨
✨(>'-')>
💖(^-^)💖 pic.twitter.com/mpKfd9WxKP
Follow Kate for more quality cat content.
.@LolaShacknews in the AM pic.twitter.com/YRFBxvaOyv— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 29, 2020
It's Wednesday, my dudes. What are you up to today?
I love how timeless Duke3D is. It's still as fun now as it was when it was released and most of the ports are still fun and interesting to this day. The colored lighting and true 3d engine of the Saturn version, the original episode and soundtrack of the PS1 version, the uniquely altered N64 release, the new World Tour episode, and everything inbetween. It's just a blast to play and, thanks to its design, works beautifully with a gamepad. Really, the only port of the game that I didn't like was the game.com release, and even then "port" isn't really accurate so much as "that game with the same name and same level names but plays nothing like it".