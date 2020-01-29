First Post! January 29, 2020 - Duke3D.exe Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post and it is Duke3D.exe Day! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Hail to the King, Baby!

Duke3D.exe shareware launched on this day in 1996. The game went on to change FPS design forever and is still heralded as one of the best games by dognose, CrustaR, freakynipples69, and my good buddy Duke Nuked.

New Squarepusher music video and song!

Yes, have some. Thanks to hatelull for bringing this to my attention with their Shacknews Chatty thread.

More Smash Ultimate community reaction to Byleth and the 7.0.0 patch

Zero is hype for Byleth and the Palutena nerfs have some players very worried.

Palu discord treating the nerfs like a national tragedy LMAO pic.twitter.com/1uJcE8VO87 — Eviolite (@EviolitePT) January 29, 2020

Not Dabuz. He is still confident in Palutena.

There are people out here saying Palu didn't need these nerfs and that is extreme 🧢 LOL



She's still absolutely top tier and honestly could of been hit much harder



She's still gonna invalidate hella characters — 💋 Liquid | Dabuz 💋 ✈💺🛩 (@DabuzSenpai) January 29, 2020

Dabuz also opined on some of the other nerfs.

I think Joker and ZSS got nerfed more significantly, but even then they are cozy and still some of the best characters in Ultimate. Good patch overall — 💋 Liquid | Dabuz 💋 ✈💺🛩 (@DabuzSenpai) January 29, 2020

Samsora might be dumping Peach.

They buffed Samus



I’m no longer a Peach main — eU Samsora (@Samsora_) January 29, 2020

ESAM is stoked about Byleth.

BEST DAY 1 BYLETH pic.twitter.com/Urnas9VSKt — ESAM (Panda Global) (@PG_ESAM) January 29, 2020

It's a he, Mario!

Can't believe Nintendo made this possible. In awe. pic.twitter.com/2OeJjeWU4Y — Bonesaw (@BonesawCHAMP) January 29, 2020

Jean Pawd Van Damme is such a good kitty cat

Follow Kate for more quality cat content.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 29, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

It's Wednesday, my dudes. What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.