New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

First Post! January 30, 2020

It's time for First Post! Get in the pool.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

I aspire to be Cyberpunk EIC Julia Stiles from Ghostwriter

Someday, maybe I will have her swag.

RIP Don, err Chet

Chet wants you to know that he is a writer and not a narrative designer.

Look at the sun, the sun is amazing

The sun is pretty cool.

James Harden is now 1000 years old

Something is up with Harden. He is not playing like he did in 2019 or 2018.

Smash Twitter is gonna Smash Twitter

They just want Sakurai to notice them. Meanwhile, Dabuz is taking on Pizza Hut?

Sign up for Shacknews Jam V: The Final Frontier

Sign up for the game jam on itch.io.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 30, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola