First Post! January 30, 2020

I aspire to be Cyberpunk EIC Julia Stiles from Ghostwriter

Julia Stiles as the school newspaper’s cyberpunk editor-in-chief on a 1994 episode of ‘Ghostwriter.’ I will never get tired of this clip. pic.twitter.com/Nzb8q0gwRq — d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) January 29, 2020

Someday, maybe I will have her swag.

RIP Don, err Chet

Int. Hospital. Chet's deathbed.



Doctor: 8:42 is his time of death, for the certificate, occupation?



Nurse: Narrative designer



Chet

(rising from the dead)

I'm a f'ing writer, not a narrative designer



Nurse: Whatever

(places hands over chet's mouth slowly suffocating him) — Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) January 30, 2020

Chet wants you to know that he is a writer and not a narrative designer.

Look at the sun, the sun is amazing

This is the sharpest movie of the Sun ever made. Even at this fine resolution, the scale is enormous; each plasma cell here is about the size of Texas. https://t.co/0G1VI3hrhi via @NatSolarObs pic.twitter.com/JYSDw1Grx6 — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) January 29, 2020

The sun is pretty cool.

James Harden is now 1000 years old

Something is up with Harden. He is not playing like he did in 2019 or 2018.

Smash Twitter is gonna Smash Twitter

Me vs my childhood fear https://t.co/eBLGhjDRij pic.twitter.com/qenmDLezcz — HugS @ Genesis 7 (@HugS86) January 30, 2020

They just want Sakurai to notice them. Meanwhile, Dabuz is taking on Pizza Hut?

Due to recent events, Dabuz has decided to take down Pizza Hut pic.twitter.com/dOCdnl9qgq — Dabuz travels the world (@DabuzTravels) January 30, 2020

Sign up for Shacknews Jam V: The Final Frontier

Sign up for the game jam on itch.io.

