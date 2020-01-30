First Post! January 30, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
I aspire to be Cyberpunk EIC Julia Stiles from Ghostwriter
Julia Stiles as the school newspaper’s cyberpunk editor-in-chief on a 1994 episode of ‘Ghostwriter.’ I will never get tired of this clip. pic.twitter.com/Nzb8q0gwRq— d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) January 29, 2020
Someday, maybe I will have her swag.
RIP Don, err Chet
Int. Hospital. Chet's deathbed.— Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) January 30, 2020
Doctor: 8:42 is his time of death, for the certificate, occupation?
Nurse: Narrative designer
Chet
(rising from the dead)
I'm a f'ing writer, not a narrative designer
Nurse: Whatever
(places hands over chet's mouth slowly suffocating him)
Chet wants you to know that he is a writer and not a narrative designer.
Look at the sun, the sun is amazing
This is the sharpest movie of the Sun ever made. Even at this fine resolution, the scale is enormous; each plasma cell here is about the size of Texas. https://t.co/0G1VI3hrhi via @NatSolarObs pic.twitter.com/JYSDw1Grx6— Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) January 29, 2020
The sun is pretty cool.
James Harden is now 1000 years old
James Harden 2020 pic.twitter.com/xXdgvKTyFJ— JA (@PrimeJA242) January 30, 2020
Something is up with Harden. He is not playing like he did in 2019 or 2018.
Smash Twitter is gonna Smash Twitter
Me vs my childhood fear https://t.co/eBLGhjDRij pic.twitter.com/qenmDLezcz— HugS @ Genesis 7 (@HugS86) January 30, 2020
They just want Sakurai to notice them. Meanwhile, Dabuz is taking on Pizza Hut?
Due to recent events, Dabuz has decided to take down Pizza Hut pic.twitter.com/dOCdnl9qgq— Dabuz travels the world (@DabuzTravels) January 30, 2020
Sign up for Shacknews Jam V: The Final Frontier
The theme for #ShacknewsJam V has been announced on the @shacknews Chatty one week early.https://t.co/mcNPtjhsmc— Michael Russell (@RomSteady) January 25, 2020
Still time to register for the jam as well:https://t.co/bFSudU2SM7#gamejam #gamedev #DoitforShacknews
Sign up for the game jam on itch.io.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Nintendo (NTDOY) ups full year guidance as Switch hits 52 million units sold
- Tesla (TSLA) hits all-time high in afterhours trading on blowout 2020 guidance
- Lenovo shows off its Legion 2020 Gaming Showcase
- Speaking Simulator review: Stutters and sputters
- Dead Cells' The Bad Seed DLC dated for February
- How the Coronavirus outbreak is affecting the Overwatch League
- February's PS Plus games include BioShock: The Collection and The Sims4
- Nintendo renews Super Mario Sunshine & other trademarks
- First Post! January 29, 2020 - Duke3D.exe Day
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 30, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.
DOOPINGTON @LolaShacknews pic.twitter.com/B3mkCZuR3G— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 30, 2020
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! January 30, 2020