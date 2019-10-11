The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's development is complete
According to director Eiji Aonuma, Tears of the Kingdom has officially gone gold and development is finished on the game.
Batman? South Park? Spider-Man? A Zelda spin-off? This week's Shack Chat digs into the rough of licensed games to examine the diamonds that stand out.
Build your own dungeons and save them to your amiibo when The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening's remake drops on Switch this month.
Soulja Boy's new song "Zelda" isn't an homage, but a misguided attempt.
This fanmade Zelda: Breath of the Wild animation is very cool.
Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s The Master Trials DLC expansion is additive rather than wholly original, but that just means more of a great thing. Our review.
From its value as the proving ground that begat one of the best games ever made, to its function as a lens into the company, Zelda's prototype deserves to be released.
During Nintendo’s E3 conference today, series producer Eiji Aonuma introduced a new Zelda game slated for 2015. Though a title hasn’t been given, his description gave more details on how we can expect the series to evolve.
Nintendo has announced release dates for Super Mario 3D World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze.
Nintendo has announced the four games playable at its "Experience" project: Super Mario 3D World, Mario Kart 8, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD.