A history of video game funding

Last week, Harmonix completed a Kickstarter campaign to develop a remake of the classic music and rhythm game, Amplitude for modern systems. There were close-calls, and for a while it seemed like the project wouldn't make its $775,000 goal. But a last minute push brought the game past the finish line, and funding exceeded the original amount by $69,127. It was an inspiring moment that made us think back to the lengths independent developers have had to go in order to make and sell video games

Octodad 2 squishes onto PC on January 30

"Loving father. Caring husband. Secret Octopus." A tagline which might never be bested. Short, funny, and a perfect explanation of what drives Octodad: Dadliest Catch. The joy and tragedy of these three aspects combining are on display in a new trailer, released today to celebrate the news that it'll debut on PC and Mac on January 30. The PlayStation 4 version will follow later.

Octodad: Dadliest Catch gameplay trailer goes to the chapel

How does an octopus manage to marry a human lady? The issue, it turns out, is simple logistics: can he get dressed and get down the aisle? A new Octodad: Dadliest Catch gameplay trailer shows the boneless father wrestling with formal wear on his wedding day and the fact that he's, you know, an octopus is barely a passing concern.

