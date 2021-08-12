New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bugsnax is coming to Steam in 2022

Young Horses has announced that Bugsnax will come to Steam next year.
Donovan Erskine
4

Bugsnax was a game that caught the gaming world by storm a year ago. Developed by the folks that brought you Octodad, Bugsnax charmed audiences with wacky, endearing characters, along with an unforgettable jingle. It hit shelves in the Fall of 2020 as a PlayStation console-exclusive, as well as an Epic Games store exclusive on PC. Now, Bugsnax is expanding to one of the most popular digital storefronts, as developer Young Horses has announced that the game will release on Steam for PC and Mac in 2022.

Young Horses announced that Bugsnax would be coming to Steam in a release shared on August 12, 2021. For PC and Mac players, Bugsnax was previously only playable through the Epic Games Store, who we’ve seen secure a number of platform exclusives in order to compete with Steam. More than a year after its initial launch, Bugsnax will be coming to Valve’s PC storefront. Young Horses has not specified a release date for Bugsnax on Steam outside of the 2022 window.

"We're buzzing with excitement to serve up Bugsnax to a new audience on Steam," said Kevin Zuhn, Creative Director and Writer at Young Horses Games. "We’ll have some meaty news and a few juicy surprises to get people talkin' bout Bugsnax again later this year." We already know that Bugsnax is hitting Steam in 2022, but this tease from Young Horses could indicate a more specific release date announcement, or the reveal of additional content coming to the game.

Bugsnax was the indie darling that nobody could stop talking about in 2020. We were a part of that group, as we gave the adventure game high praise in our Shacknews review. If you want to keep an eye on Bugsnax’s Steam release, it’s probably a good idea to wishlist the game. Also make sure to return to Shacknews’ Bugsnax topic page for future updates.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

