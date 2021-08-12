Bugsnax is coming to Steam in 2022 Young Horses has announced that Bugsnax will come to Steam next year.

Bugsnax was a game that caught the gaming world by storm a year ago. Developed by the folks that brought you Octodad, Bugsnax charmed audiences with wacky, endearing characters, along with an unforgettable jingle. It hit shelves in the Fall of 2020 as a PlayStation console-exclusive, as well as an Epic Games store exclusive on PC. Now, Bugsnax is expanding to one of the most popular digital storefronts, as developer Young Horses has announced that the game will release on Steam for PC and Mac in 2022.

Young Horses announced that Bugsnax would be coming to Steam in a release shared on August 12, 2021. For PC and Mac players, Bugsnax was previously only playable through the Epic Games Store, who we’ve seen secure a number of platform exclusives in order to compete with Steam. More than a year after its initial launch, Bugsnax will be coming to Valve’s PC storefront. Young Horses has not specified a release date for Bugsnax on Steam outside of the 2022 window.

"We're buzzing with excitement to serve up Bugsnax to a new audience on Steam," said Kevin Zuhn, Creative Director and Writer at Young Horses Games. "We’ll have some meaty news and a few juicy surprises to get people talkin' bout Bugsnax again later this year." We already know that Bugsnax is hitting Steam in 2022, but this tease from Young Horses could indicate a more specific release date announcement, or the reveal of additional content coming to the game.

Bugsnax was the indie darling that nobody could stop talking about in 2020. We were a part of that group, as we gave the adventure game high praise in our Shacknews review.