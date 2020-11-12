Bugsnax's entire soundtrack released on YouTube by Young Horses In case you wanted to lose yourself in a beautiful ballad of Grumpus tunes, Young Horses has released the whole Bugsnax soundtrack on YouTube.

Bugsnax caught everyone right from the get-go when it was introduced alongside the iconic tune of It’s Bugsnax by Kero Kero Bonito. From the moment we caught a listen of that song alongside the context of the game, we knew we were locked into everything that Bugsnax had to offer. That said, this game’s whole soundtrack is more than just Kero Kero Bonito. There’s actually quite an extensive soundtrack of tunes to accompany your journey to help the Grumpuses of Snaktooth Island and get the full scoop on what’s going on there. And now you can listen to it all on YouTube.

Young Horses launched the entire soundtrack to Bugsnax on the studio’s YouTube channel on November 12, 2020. The uploaded video contains every single song in the game, making for over an hour and thirty minutes of listening. Well worth it too, because Bugsnax has a wealth of chill and relaxing songs arranged by Bugsnax Composer Seth Parker. Some of it is transitional music, but many of the lengthier songs make for absolutely wonderful background music.

Bugsnax released on November 12 as well for PS4, PS5, and PC on the Epic Games Store, with PlayStation 5 players getting the game for free via November 2020’s edition of PS Plus games, which will now feature a single free game on PS5. Also, the game is just plain good if you ask our Shacknews review. Not only can you pet the Bugsnax (you’re welcome, perhaps), but the entire game is chock-full of thoughtful design which is a perfect evolution of what we know of Young Horses from Octodad: Dadliest Catch.

With Bugsnax out today, you can absolutely jump in and get a listen of many of these tunes in game. Or, if you’re busy and have to wait, you can just queue up the YouTube video and jam to the soundtrack while you wait to get to a place you can play.