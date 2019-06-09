2020 video game release dates calendar
Your one-stop-shop for all the 2020 video game release dates you'll want or need to know about.
Xbox Live boss Dan McCulloch join us on the E3 2019 couch stream to go over what is new with the Xbox platform.
Xbox head Phil Spencer confirmed that the next-gen Xbox Project Scarlett will be backward compatible with all previous generations of Xbox games.
Is your head spinning from rapid-fire Xbox E3 2019 announcements? Check out our recap of Microsoft's presentation for all the biggest news and trailers.
It's time to finish the fight again on the Xbox Project Scarlett with Halo Infinite, a launch title.
Microsoft revealed that the new Xbox, titled Project Scarlett, will launch in the holiday season of 2020.