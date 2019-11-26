New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Xbox's Phil Spencer: 'Nobody's asking for VR'

In an interview during X019, Phil Spencer shared his qualms about VR in general and his doubts about its future on Xbox consoles.
TJ Denzer
5

VR has always been a sketchy sell. Though the technology opens up a world of new possibilities when it comes to games and plenty of other applications, it’s hard to make the argument that it’s anywhere near practical yet. On one side, you’ve got Valve hedging their bets on a full-length Half-Life game in VR. On the other side, seems to be folks like Xbox’s Phil Spencer, who believes the audience interest just isn’t there when it comes to the future of Xbox and VR.

Phil Spencer made his opinions known on the matter of VR in an interview on Stevivor, posted on November 26, 2019. Back at the major Xbox event, X019, Stevivor had a chance to ask about Spencer’s full thoughts on the possibilities of VR and whether or not it will be a part of the Project Scarlett and the new generation of Xbox consoles. Spencer had more than a little bit to share about his thoughts on VR, claiming that while he respects the tech, it doesn’t coincide with Xbox gaming.

“I have some issues with VR,” Spencer explained. “It’s isolating and I think of games as a communal, kind of together experience.”

Xbox's next console generation will be focusing on a lot of new technology to do never before seen things on console, but it would appear VR isn't part of the plan.
Xbox's next console generation promises to do never before seen things on console with a lot of new technology, but it would appear VR isn't part of the plan.

Phil Spencer went on to say that while VR is an interesting technology and could be a part of Xbox’s future, it’s definitely not in the cards for the console anytime soon.

“We’re responding to what our customers are asking for and… nobody’s asking for VR,” Spencer said. “The vast majority of our customers know if they want a VR experience, there’s places to go get those. We see the volumes of those on PC and other places. I think we might get there [eventually], but yeah, that’s not where our focus is.”

Spencer may be right about one thing. There just may not be enough interest for the Xbox in particular to go in on VR support. It does, however, fall in contrast to a lot of various moves in the technology though. Not only have PlayStation and Nintendo worked to bring various versions of VR to their respective consoles, but Valve’s efforts to build the new Half-Life: Alyx from the ground up in VR mark a major turn of a fan-favorite franchise towards VR development.

It still remains to be seen if VR can become more practical when it comes to the gaming space, but one thing is for sure. It looks like we won’t be hooking up a VR headset to an Xbox in the foreseeable future.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 26, 2019 9:50 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Xbox's Phil Spencer: 'Nobody's asking for VR'

    • Redwall45
      reply
      November 26, 2019 10:17 AM

      This is the first thing I’ve heard from him that is real lame.

      • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 26, 2019 10:21 AM

        Well I mean the non clickbait-y quote he says immediately after seems pretty true: "“The vast majority of our customers know if they want a VR experience, there’s places to go get those. We see the volumes of those on PC and other places. I think we might get there [eventually], but yeah, that’s not where our focus is.”"

        Pretty smart business decision, IMO.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 26, 2019 10:43 AM

          That's considerably different than just "nobody's asking for it", yeah.

      • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 26, 2019 11:00 AM

        I read it simply that, while VR isn’t going anywhere, that they recognize it is still at enthusiast levels right now.

        I mean I’m all in for VR but the realistic truth still is the cost of entry vs quality of experience, set up, and graphic fidelity is high.

        PSVR provides a great entry point but it still has compromises. I do legit think vr and/or AR are going to get there, but it’s going to take time.

    • skankcore legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 26, 2019 10:56 AM

      Not only have PlayStation and Nintendo worked to bring various versions of VR to their respective consoles

      Labo VR is not a serious delve into VR on the Switch. It’s a novelty at best and a cardboard dust collector at worst. Sony has made strides into bringing a VR experience into the living room, Nintendo made some mini games.

    • pigvomit legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 26, 2019 11:24 AM

      I bet Kinect scared off MS from VR.

      Strangely, Kinect would have been amazing for VR implementation.

    • gooblerampling legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 26, 2019 11:37 AM

      Is he why they walked back WMR headset support?

Hello, Meet Lola