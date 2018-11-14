Free Wreckfest update brings new tournament mode
The free mode includes daily, weekly, and monthly challenges as well as plenty of other cool stuff for players to experiment with
The latest Wreckfest trailer introduces a character whose true goal is to ensure you simply break all your bones, basically. Nice guy!
THQ Nordic continues its buying spree of developers with today's acquisition of Bugbear Entertainment.
The PC release has set a high bar and Bugbear doesn't want to put console players in the driver's seat until the version matches or exceeds it.
After years in early access hell, Bugbear’s spiritual successor to Flatout has officially released. We attempt to take it for a spin and find out if she’s road-ready.