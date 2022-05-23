Stuntfest could be the next game from the Wreckfest developer

Bugbear delivered one of the most unique racing games in recent memory with Wreckfest in 2014. In the years since, the game has continued to evolve with new content and features. Now, Bugbear may soon be revealing its follow-up to the demolition racer. According to new rumors, Stuntfest is the next game from the creators of Wreckfest.
The rumors surrounding Stuntfest stem from an anonymous source referenced by ZdobywcyGier. A statement from the now-deleted article was shared by Wccftech and provides further insight to what Stuntfest might look like.
With the longevity of Wreckfest, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Bugbear may want to expand upon that idea and dial up the mayhem. Keep in mind that this is all a rumor and that the developer has yet to officially announce anything. If Stuntfest is real, we could potentially see it revealed this August during THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase.
