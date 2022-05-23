Stuntfest could be the next game from the Wreckfest developer A new rumor suggests Bugbear could reveal its spiritual successor to Wreckfest later this year.

Bugbear delivered one of the most unique racing games in recent memory with Wreckfest in 2014. In the years since, the game has continued to evolve with new content and features. Now, Bugbear may soon be revealing its follow-up to the demolition racer. According to new rumors, Stuntfest is the next game from the creators of Wreckfest.

The rumors surrounding Stuntfest stem from an anonymous source referenced by ZdobywcyGier. A statement from the now-deleted article was shared by Wccftech and provides further insight to what Stuntfest might look like.

From racing on maps resembling tracks from Trackmania (huge downhill descents and jumps), through destruction derby, to launching our character to the target straight from the FlatOut series. In Stuntfest, in addition to driving a car, we will be able to move our driver, in a similar style as it was in Destruction All-Stars. We will be able to launch ourselves from the vehicle, move freely around the map and summon the vehicle. Our character will be able to use items that are assigned to LT and RT on the controller.

When it comes to driving a car, it is similar to that of the Wreckfest, but it is more dynamic. While driving the car, we have nitro and a special skill (Ultimate). One of the special skills is the Glider, which we can use when in the air.

When it comes to the types of vehicles, the variety is great. We have pickups, buggies, sports cars, regular sedans, you can choose your color. The Wreckfest vehicle damage system also returns to Stuntfest. Vehicles have a health bar and will destroy themselves realistically.

With the longevity of Wreckfest, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Bugbear may want to expand upon that idea and dial up the mayhem. Keep in mind that this is all a rumor and that the developer has yet to officially announce anything. If Stuntfest is real, we could potentially see it revealed this August during THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase.