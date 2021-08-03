Wreckfest gets Carmageddon crossover, includes zombie pedestrians Two iconic car-wrecking franchises come together for an unexpected crossover.

We here at Shacknews make no attempts to hide our love for Bugbear’s bone-crunching driving game Wreckfest. Its mix of advanced driving physics and unmatched destruction led it to become one of our favorite multiplayer games. Many years before Wreckfest, another driving game turned heads with state-of-the-art car collisions and mayhem — Carmageddon. Now the two franchises are coming together for a special event that will see Carmageddon-themed content coming to Bugbear’s destruction derby masterpiece.

Coming to all platforms today (and free of charge), the Carmageddon Tournament update, bringing along two special events as well as the iconic Eagle R, the showcase car from Carmageddon: Max Damage. The update brings an exclusive monthly event, known as Carnage Accumulator. This free-roam mode gives players a limited amount of time to wreck AI drivers and run over some zombie pedestrians in classic Carmageddon fashion.

The Carmageddon Tournament update also offers a new weekly event known as Death Race. This mode offers a more traditional race structure, along with all the fun that zombie pedestrians and bloodthirsty opponents bring. Publisher THQ Nordic gained ownership of the Carmageddon IP back in 2018 and it seems they are putting it to good use.

Based on the teaser footage shown in the trailer above, it seems as though this event will feature the sprite-based pedestrians from the censored version of the original game. When Carmageddon first hit shelves way back in 1997, some markets (Germany in particular) had the human pedestrians removed and replaced with green-blooded zombies. As popular as modding is in the Wreckfest community, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the original pedestrians pop up sooner or later.