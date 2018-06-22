The Wolf Among Us 2 is announced at The Game Awards 2019
In a shock twist, it was announced that Telltale Games' The Wolf Among Us 2 lives.
In a shock twist, it was announced that Telltale Games' The Wolf Among Us 2 lives.
Curious what Pokemon are getting the real-life treatment in the new Detective Pikachu movie? Here's a handy list.
Behaviour Interactive seems to have a hand in developing both projects but may have used Shelter assets for Westworld.
This time, Warner Bros. walked away with a slap on the wrist. Should the publisher make this mistake again, the FTC won't be so lenient.
The fight isn't over yet for Mortal Kombat, with a collection of new kombatants expected to release early next year. Here's a rundown of some of the likely candidates, and who should be included no matter what.
The Mad Max video game releases today, and the entire movie anthology comes rolling in with it onto Steam.
Batman: Arkham Knight was one of the most anticipated releases of the summer, but it ultimately turned out to be a disappointing conclusion to the Arkham trilogy. Here are some of the big ways the Dark Knight's master plan got in its own way, proving that Batman's worst enemy is himself.
Batman: Arkham Knight gets high marks for action, but it also reveals the Dark Knight's secret superpower: to suspend disbelief beyond reason. Here are some of the whackier elements the game has to offer.
Batman: Arkham Knight is suffering from major performance issues on the PC. Here are some tips on how to get the game working right, so you can spend less time toying around with settings and more time busting heads.
A new trailer for Mad Max drives the long dusty road to madness that is E3 2015.