Warner Bros trademark hints at Big Chungus possibly coming to MultiVersus A recent trademark filing from Warner Bros has fans speculating over whether the chubby bunny will be added to the MultiVersus roster.

It was recently revealed that Warner Bros has filed a European Union trademark for Big Chungus, a popular meme version of Bugs Bunny. The filing, as spotted by Twitter user Andrew Marmo, doesn’t include mention of MultiVersus specifically so as of right now the addition of Big Chungus to the game’s playable roster is purely speculative rather than something that’s been officially confirmed.

Warner Bros. trademark Big Chungus for use of a video game. pic.twitter.com/T9tTg9jrko — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) August 27, 2022

That said, the fact that Warner Bros is trademarking Big Chungus at all seems to hint at the character potentially being added to the MultiVersus roster at some point in the future. Especially given the fact the trademark includes mention of game software, goods, and services, pointing more towards a game like MultiVersus than it does Big Chungus being included in an upcoming film or TV show for example.

For those unfamiliar with what Big Chungus is in reference to, the word “chungus” was reportedly coined by video game journalist and popular YouTuber, Stephanie Sterling, back in 2012 as pointed out by outlets like PC Gamer. It wasn’t until 2016, however, that the word would attach itself as a name for the chubby version of Bugs Bunny that was shown briefly in the 1941 cartoon, Merrie Melodies.

All in all, it’ll be interesting to see whether Big Chungus does in fact get added to MultiVersus and if so, what sort of moves and abilities he’ll have. Now that you’re all caught up, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on the matter. Do you think the trademark was filed as a way to add Big Chungus to MultiVersus? Let us know in Chatty!

