MultiVersus Season 1.01 patch notes updates perks and nerfs Iron Giant Player First Games has released patch notes for update 1.01 that tweaks a few characters and adjusts perks.

MultiVersus has received another update in the form of a Season 1.01 update. The team at Player First Games has released patch notes that detail all the changes coming to general perks as well as characters like Arya, Finn, and Iron Giant. Take a look at the full patch notes below.

MultiVersus Season 1.01 patch notes

The MultiVersus Season 1.01 patch notes reveal some changes that are coming to Arya, Finn, Harley, Iron Giant, Superman, and Velma. The notes also reveal that buffs are coming to Garnet and Taz in the next patch. You can read the notes over on the MultiVersus site or right here.

General

Morty will be arriving tomorrow! 08/23! He will be our first Plumbus-wielding character!

This patch is entirely server-side so all updates are Online Only and will not be reflected in local/lab play until the next patch.

General Perks

Ice To Beat You! - Projectiles will only apply Ice debuff to fighters that are not already debuffed by Ice.

I’ll Take That - Unstacked cooldown refund decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds Stacked cooldown refund decreased from 1 second to 0.5 seconds



Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where ability cooldowns may not trigger when projectiles are spawned close to terrain

Characters

Arya

+ Assassin Passive: Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%. We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta. Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch



Finn

Since we removed some power from the Backpack on Finn, we’re pushing some additional power into the rest of Finn’s attacks to give him more kill options.

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special: Increased base damage from 5 to 6

This base damage is increased by holding and charging the attack

+ Air/Ground Down Special (BMO Chop)

Increased Damage from 18 to 20 Increased Knockback Scaling from 18 to 20

+ Assassin Passive:

Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%.

We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta. Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch



Garnet

Garnet buffs are incoming in the next patch!

Harley

+ Assassin Passive: Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%.

We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta. Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch



Iron Giant

Iron giant is currently dominating with abnormally high win rates at every skill level. Iron Giant’s Neutral Special with stacked cooldown reduction and Velma are causing too few windows for opponents to counterplay. Updates to Iron Giant, global updates to perks, and Velma updates should help provide more windows of opportunity for opponents against Iron Giant.

- Air/Ground Neutral Special: Increased cooldown from 23s to 25s

- Air Up Attack:

Hit boxes shrank to more accurate fit the attack visuals

- Air/Ground Up Special:

Reduced damage by 1 and base knockback on final hit of spin

+ Air/Ground Down Special:

Allow cancel out of Cannonball if it hits an enemy



Superman

~ Fixed a bug that would allow Superman to grapple enemies that wall bounce even if his hitboxes did not connect.

Taz

Taz buffs are incoming in the next patch!

Velma

- Air/Ground Down Special: Velma Educated buff reduced cooldown return from 75% over 8 seconds to 50% over 8 seconds.



Players should take some time to ensure that their copy of MultiVersus is up to date. Once the Season 1.01 update is downloaded, the changes should be reflected in-game. Take some time to read over the Shacknews MultiVersus page for more information on this smash-hit title taking the fighting game scene by storm.