WWE confirms it will not release a wrestling game this year
Those hoping WWE 2K21 would redeem last year's horrendous effort may be disappointed to hear that WWE will not release a wrestling game at all this year.
The Black Mamba plays the last game of his great career tonight.
WWE 2K16 is looking to make its Season Pass a little more worthwhile by adding the incentive to instantly unlock everything in game, as well as add to its already massive roster.
2K, Yuke's, and Visual Concepts are making some mechanical adjustments to the latest iteration of the WWE 2K series. Shacknews got a chance to try out WWE 2K16 to see how it's coming out, while also getting a glimpse at the latest versions of MyCareer and 2K Showcase.
Life on the road can be tough for a WWE Superstar, but video games can go a long way to help make it a little easier. Shacknews spoke to WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler to learn more about that, as well as more about WWE 2K16.
Another 18 names are joining the WWE 2K16 roster, as Shacknews speaks to producer Mark Little about the game's slew of features.
Story should not be restricted to sci-fi games or smaller indie 'arthouse' games. The daily happenings of sports can bring out the heights of human emotion, so why shouldn't we expect this same treatment to come from our sports games?
The NBA 2K series doesn't often dive into story, but NBA 2K16 will be one of the few exceptions, with an original story crafted by filmmaker Spike Lee.
Mark Henry was a bit player in the WWE Universe until 2011 when he suddenly destroyed anything and everything that stepped in front of him. WWE 2K15 is now giving players a chance to relive that ascension with the new "Hall of Pain" 2K Showcase DLC.
The latest entry in the NBA 2K franchise has been announced, along with its cover star.