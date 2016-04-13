New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Visual Concepts

WWE 2K16 preview: The Bottom Line

2K, Yuke's, and Visual Concepts are making some mechanical adjustments to the latest iteration of the WWE 2K series. Shacknews got a chance to try out WWE 2K16 to see how it's coming out, while also getting a glimpse at the latest versions of MyCareer and 2K Showcase.

