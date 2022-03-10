WWE 2K22 DLC packs force you to buy Logan Paul if you want Rob Van Dam You will also unfortunately be saddled with Ronda Rousey if you want Doink the Clown and Mr. T in your WWE 2K22 roster.

It looks like 2K Games has announced its DLC content roadmap for WWE 2K22 and it’s a doozy. There are a great deal of current and classic Superstars coming to the game that players will be able to buy in packs in the months ahead. There are also some more… questionable choices packed in alongside what might be considered must-haves. If you want legends like Rob Van Dam, Doink the Clown, and Mr. T, you’re going to have to pony up for packs that also include Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, and Ronda Rousey.

Visual Concepts and 2K Games announced the DLC roadmap for WWE 2K22 in a blog on the 2K website on March 10, 2022. The game is going to get a total of 28 superstars that will be obtainable in paid packs, or as part of the Deluxe Edition and Season Pass, and released from April to July. There are some really good ones, like the Banzai pack in April featuring Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga, Omos, and Kacy Catanzaro. Then there are packages like the Whole Dam Pack which, on one hand, has ECW legend Rob Van Dam (by himself arguably worth it) and, on the other hand, also has Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly.

That wasn’t the only one worth some disappointment or a raised eyebrow. There’s also the Clowning Around Pack coming in June, which has legends like Doink the Clown (Matt Osbourne) and Mr. T. It also has Ronda Rousey, who despite appearing in WWE on a few occasions, has also come under fire in the past for transphobic comments, as well as sharing conspiracy videos regarding the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Since these are packages, you don’t get to opt out of one or two superstars because it has another you like. Either way, here’s the rundown of WWE 2K22 DLC packs and when they’re tentatively set to release:

Banzai Pack - April 26

Yokozuna

Umaga

Rikishi

Omos

Kacy Catanzaro

Most Wanted Pack - May 17

Cactus Jack

The Boogeyman

Vader

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

Stand Back Pack - June 7

Hurricane Helms

Stacy Keibler

A-Kid

Wes Lee

Nash Carter

Clowning Around Pack - June 28

Doink the Clown

Ronda Rousey

The British Bulldog

Mr. T

Doudrop

Rick Boogs

The Whole Dam Pack - July 19

Rob Van Dam

Logan Paul

Machine Gun Kelly

LA Knight

Xia Li

Commander Azeez

Sarray

With these packs set to kick off in April and most of them looking good, it will be a good way to add solid superstars to your WWE 2K22 roster. It will also be a way to add Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, and Ronda Rousey, and that is also a thing, for better or worse. The Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K22 is out now and the standard edition is coming on March 11, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.