Post Malone is curating WWE 2K24's soundtrack & will be playable in the game The musician recently revealed that he is personally assembling the WWE 2K24 soundtrack, and also just got scanned to be a character in the game.

It looks like 2K Games and Visual Concepts are bringing in some star talent to assemble WWE 2K24’s soundtrack: Post Malone. The musician has been confirmed to be the Executive Soundtrack Producer of WWE 2K24 and is putting the game’s music together. That’s not all, though. Post Malone will also reportedly be playable in the game as a post-launch DLC character.

2K Games announced Post Malone’s involvement in WWE 2K24 via the WWE 2K Twitter this week. Officially named as the game’s “Executive Soundtrack Producer,” Post Malone is arranging what will be the final soundtrack of WWE 2K24 that will play as we’re cycling through options and getting matches ready. WWE 2K would go on to share a video of Post Malone where he claimed he had just finished getting scanned for the game and revealed that he would be playable in WWE 2K24.

The WWE 2K24 tweet about Post Malone arranging the soundtrack also shared what songs he’s assembled for the game so far. They are as follows:

House Fire by Tyler Childers

Laugh It Off by Post Malone

Chemical by Post Malone

MYSTERY by Turnstile

Do It Faster by Militaire Gun

Genesis by Grimes

Not That Nice by Speed

Bëttr 0ff by Yeat

Motorcycle by Colter Wall

Big Rig by Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See by Busta Rhymes

Hand Crushed By a Mallet by 100 Gecs

We didn’t get to see what Post Malone will look or play like in WWE 2K24, but he joins some impressive faces in the game. Not only are legends of pro-wrestling such as “Macho Man” Randy Savage and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper present, but heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali is also appearing in the game.

As we move closer to WWE 2K24’s release in March 2024, it seems music is settled and looking satisfying in the game. Stay tuned for more reveals, such as when you can play as (or against) Post Malone as details drop.