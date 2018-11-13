The Uncharted movie just lost its sixth director
Six directors deep, and not one has stuck so far – perhaps the folks behind the Uncharted movie should take this as a sign.
Six directors deep, and not one has stuck so far – perhaps the folks behind the Uncharted movie should take this as a sign.
Sony's upcoming Uncharted movie hits another snag in production after director Dan Trachtenberg backs out of the project.
Sony's attempt to bring the Uncharted franchise to the big screen could finally actually be happening, maybe.
To celebrate the arrival of PUBG on PS4, players will get Ellie's backpack from The Last of Us and a skin for Uncharted's Nathan Drake.
Just in case you've got money burning a hole in your pocket.
Go watch this unofficial short before Sony and Naughty Dog banish it into oblivion.
One of the bigger influences behind Uncharted has now moving into the independent games development scene.
We let Greg out of the video mines long enough to whip up the latest top 10.
More people bought Uncharted than all of Bon Jovi’s albums.
18 years after getting his start with Naughty Dog with work on Crash Team Racing, Straley is parting ways.