Sony reportedly passed on Days Gone 2 in favor of a new Uncharted game

Bend pitched Sony on Days Gone 2, but the company opted to put them on a new Uncharted game instead.
Donovan Erskine
1

With the PS5 still very early in its lifespan, there’s a lot of mystery as to what Sony has planned for the console over the next couple of years. The company has kept most of its inner workings close to the chest, new reports may have revealed massive shifts going on at the publisher. According to a new report, developer Bend pitched Sony on a sequel to Days Gone, but Sony decided against it, putting the studio on a new Uncharted game.

This news comes from a massive report at Bloomberg, written by industry insider Jason Schreier. Sony Bend is the studio that developed 2019’s Days Gone. According to the report, Bend tried to pitch Sony on a sequel to Days Gone back in 2019, however Sony turned them down, mainly due to the game’s critical shortcomings.

Sony reportedly then sent some of the team at Bend to work on a multiplayer game with Naughty Dog. The rest of the studio was then assigned to work on a new title in the Uncharted franchise, under Naughty Dog’s supervision. Bend recently requested to be taken off of Uncharted and is now apparently working on a new property.

If this report is indeed accurate, that would confirm that a new Uncharted game is currently in development. Though it’s unclear what the current state of the project is if Bend was just taken off of it.

This report is also a peek into how Sony runs things internally, and what it prioritizes. Days Gone was a financial success, but failed to get the same critical response and level of prestige as Uncharted or The Last of Us. Sony has yet to publicly comment on any of the news in this report, which includes an alleged remaster of The Last of Us. We’ll be sure to follow up with any updates to the story.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

