Sony & Naughty Dog allegedly working on The Last of Us remake for PS5 In addition to a Last of Us Remake from Naughty Dog, Days Gone studio Sony Bend may also be working on something new.

It feels like The Last of Us didn’t come out that long ago. This is likely due in part to the fact that it hasn’t spent much time away from collective consciousness thanks to being ported to the PS4 and its sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, coming out just last year. However, it would appear that the first TLOU could be making another return to conversations in the future. Allegedly, a Last of Us remake has been in the works under a secret Sony team with original developer Naugthy Dog having just recently taken over the project.

The rumors of The Last of Us remake showed up in a recent report from Bloomberg. According to the report, which cautions Sony’s focus on big titles, The Last of Us remake was pitched by a secret studio under Sony known as the Sony Corp.’s Visual Arts Service Group. Having previously provided support and polish on a number of first-party PlayStation titles, the group apparently pitched the Last of Us remake to coincide with Sony’s focus on its best-selling franchises. However, since Naughty Dog wrapped on TLOU2, the remake project has apparently been handed back to its original developer.

Sony put a lot of its chips on The Last of Us Part 2, allegedly moving studios aside Naughty Dog around to finish it. The Last of Us remake was being worked on by one of those side studios.

Curious remakes of such a recent game aside, that wasn’t all that came out of the report. Among the narrative, apparently Sony Bend was caught in the shuffle of Naughty Dog’s work for a moment. Though the team wanted to pitch something like Days Gone 2, this was allegedly shot down due to mixed attention on the first game (although that didn't keep Sony from putting it on April's PS Plus free games). Sony Bend was instead told to aid Naughty Dog in both work on a multiplayer game and a new Uncharted game. After complaints and some exits from the studio, Bend has apparently been greenlit on a new project.

It could be considered strange or troubling that Sony is putting so much emphasis on Naughty Dog and other major players under its umbrella, but given their success so far as the PlayStation 5 era goes into full swing, Sony is also likely focusing on what it knows has worked thus far. Regardless, it looks like fans of The Last of Us and Days Gone have something to look forward to out of PlayStation in the years agead.