Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection store page update points to October release date The Epic Games Store listing for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been updated and if you dig far enough, you'll see an October release date.

Last year, PlayStation announced that the Uncharted franchise would be getting a full remaster for a new console generation. The publisher also announced that the series would come to PC for the first time. While Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection released on PlayStation 5 earlier this year, the PC version has yet to see the light of day. However, an update to the Epic Games Store listing seems to indicate that it's coming in October.

Those who jump over to the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Epic Games Store listing can look over to the right side for all the details. Under "Available," it still says "Coming Soon." However, look through the game's summary and there seems to be something hidden. Enhance... enhance... enhance!

Pre-Purchase Bonus - Sully's "New" Seaplane Glider The UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remastered and optimized for PC, hits Epic Games Store on Oct. 19, and if you pre-purchase it, you’ll get a snazzy new Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully’s seaplane.

Once again, Fortnite has shown everyone the way. Twitter's Nibel spotted the listing change on Friday, exactly one year to the day that Sony first announced the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The collection will be released under the Naughty Dog umbrella, but the remaster gurus at Iron Galaxy will have a large hand in the series' PC debut.

Minutes prior to this post, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection listing on the Epic Games Store was taken down and now redirects users to a 404 error. Whether the spilled beans are being cleaned up remains to be seen. We'll be sure to follow this story at Shacknews and come back with any updates.

Update: The Epic Games Store listing is now active again and references to the October release date have been removed.