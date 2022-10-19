Legacy of Thieves Collection's PC release is pivotal, says Naughty Dog Naughty Dog will still prioritize PlayStation consoles, but the release of Uncharted on PC has it re-examining how it develops games.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has come to PC, which marks the first PlayStation Studios PC port to come out of Naughty Dog. It was also a big deal for Naughty Dog. Though Iron Galaxy handled much of the port, Naughty Dog recently spoke to the release of a first PC port of the studio’s games and called it a pivotal moment. While PlayStation may remain at the top of its priorities, the PC release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will impact how the developer approaches game design.

Naughty Dog vice president Christian Gyrling shared this sentiment in a recent PlayStation Blog post celebrating the launch of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC. The port was a solid undertaking by Iron Galaxy, who took up the main reins on bringing Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy over. However, Naughty Dog still had a hand and the process has pushed the studio to rethink its approach to game design.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are the first Naughty Dog games to hit PC and mark a momentous step for Naughty Dog.

Source: PlayStation Studios

Gyrling called the launch of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection a turning point for Naughty Dog.

“It also represents a pivotal moment for us, a chance to look ahead and expand the way we develop games, all while ensuring the level of quality our audience expects,” Gyrling wrote. “To achieve that, we partnered with Iron Galaxy Studios to bring two of the most emotional and thrilling Uncharted adventures to a new platform with PC-centric quality-of-life features. We’re so thrilled new players can experience these two incredible stories, all in one great package. So with its launch, let’s reflect a bit on why this release is so meaningful to Naughty Dog, and how we hope it will continue to showcase our commitment to delivering unforgettable games, now to more players than ever.”

Gyrling also goes on to share why Naughty Dog and PlayStation Studios chose these later Uncharted chapters instead of going back to the original trilogy, claiming their basis as PS3 games would require major overhauls to make them work on PC.

“We felt that, while Nathan Drake’s first three adventures from the PlayStation 3 console still stand the test of time narratively, they would require a major overhaul visually to stand-up to modern PC releases and the expectations players may have,” Gyrling explained.

Indeed, that was one of our questions when looking at the Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC. Nonetheless, it’s a vibrant package and another impeccable PlayStation Studios port for PC players. It’s out now, so check it out and stay tuned for more coverage.